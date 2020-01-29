SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers goes up for a shot against Rasheed Wallace (No. 30) and Tony Allen (No. 42) of the Boston Celtics in Game One of the 2010 NBA Finals on June 3, 2010 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.
Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Dear Kobe, from a Celtics fan
Maverick Flores (Philstar.com) - January 29, 2020 - 12:19pm

Dear Kobe,

I hate you.

I started to back in 2008. It was the same season I started watching the NBA seriously. You were the league MVP and you took the Lakers to the finals.

I hated the fact that you could not have done it without the older Gasol, and yet in Game Four, your Lakers had 24 points on us in the second quarter. We came back, though, and took our 17th banner in Game Six.

I hated you even more in 2010. My Celtics played you at home for Game Seven of that year's finals, in what I was hoping would be Paul Pierce's second ring. You led in the fourth while we struggled to keep the game close, but even if you did not play well at all that night, you still took your back-to-back titles.

Oh, and I was rooting for Orlando to get even one win on you the year before that, despite beating us out of the postseason prior.

I'm not going to lie, I enjoyed seeing you drop back to earth as Dallas won its first championship. I enjoyed seeing you try to regain glory with Dwight Howard and Steve Nash, then almost get bounced out of playoff seeding, then make that first round exit.

I enjoyed seeing Swaggy P in that Lakers jersey making all those Shaqtin' a Fool-worthy plays as you succumbed to obscurity.

But you just had to turn it around. Because you're Kobe.

You made me care about that farewell tour. You made me watch that last game with the Jazz and root for you to get your 60. You made me tear up at "Mamba Out." 

Because I thought you were the best enemy my Celtics had. I was not born yet when it was Magic and Kareem against the first Big Three, and the last great Celtics rivalry was between my Big Three and you. You were half of the reason I watched those Finals battles intently. You made me excited about a ball bouncing from one end to another.

You gave meaning to the sport like nothing I have ever seen before or after you. Because that is just what you do. You make it impossible to hate you.

What happened after my Big Three retired? I found out about Ray Allen's bad attitude and how the rest of the Celtics stars despised him. I saw Pierce, my favorite player ever, make ill-advised statements about today's players. I saw Garnett, at least, become a decent host. All of them, however, chose to leave the green team for greener pastures long before they hung up their jerseys.

Meanwhile, you stayed with the Lakers even though they dragged your legacy down. You retired with grace and respect. You raised wonderful children, including a daughter who would have been the future of women's basketball. You raised our hopes up that you might just one day come back to coach or lead an organization that would get that sixth ring for you. Or, at least, replace Kenny Smith at Inside the NBA.

As my heroes growing up became human, wearing shirts and doing talk shows, I grew to like them less. But you did not even give us enough time to humanize you, to see you outside that court, to take off the rose-colored glasses and appreciate you for the legend that you are.

I hate you, Kobe, because after everything you did for basketball — and for me — I didn't even get the chance to thank you.

Good night, Mamba. 

Sincerely,

A Celtics fan

KOBE BRYANT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am coach among dead in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant
19 hours ago
A Filipino-American was among the nine people who died in a helicopter crash which included basketball legend Kobe ...
Sports
fbfb
Nietes regrets giving up title
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Four-time world boxing champion Donnie Nietes surrendered his WBO superflyweight title to give countryman Aston Palicte a...
Sports
fbfb
Fajardo smells ‘sweet sixth’
By Nelson Beltran | 13 hours ago
In terms of individual greatness, June Mar Fajardo could well be raising the bar higher as the Cebuano behemoth is a strong...
Sports
fbfb
Mighty Sports stays strong
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Mighty Sports-Philippines goes for a group play sweep against Beirut Sports Club and clinch the top seeding entering the playoffs...
Sports
fbfb
Pinay teen advances in Aussie Open Jrs
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Filipina ace Alexandra Eala stormed to the third round of the Australian Open junior girls’ singles competition after...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
8 minutes ago
House of Representatives hosts Kobe Bryant exhibit
By Franco Luna | 8 minutes ago
Among the items shown in the exhibit were a rubber shoe that Kobe wore in a game in the Philippines and that he eventually...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Dear Kobe, from a Celtics fan
By Maverick Flores | 1 hour ago
I hate you, Kobe, because after everything you did for basketball — and for me — I didn't even get the chance...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Patrombon, Anasta gain PPS Suarez Open quarters
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
The top seeded Patrombon, seeking his first major title after a gold medal feat in the men’s doubles with Casey Alcantara...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ateneo's Almadro lauds return of key players for title defense
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Jho Maraguinot returned to the line-up after seemingly foregone her final playing year last season. Kat Tolentino also returned...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Diaz bags 3 golds in rome
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Hidilyn Diaz of the Philippines lifted her way to three gold medals in the Roma Weightlifting World Cup Tuesday night in Rome,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with