SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Millet off to blazing start
(The Philippine Star) - January 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Arvin Jay Millet set course for a third successive Driver of the Year title with a solid opening-leg victory in the premier M&H Pro class of the 2020 National Drag Racing Championships at Clark International Speedway’s drag strip in Pampanga recently.

The 27-year-old Millet clocked 12.130 seconds over the quarter mile in a 255-wheel horsepower, 2-liter Honda Civic hatchback, besting Jonathan Thompson in the final faceoff by almost two car lengths.

Jannery Millet bowed to his cousin Arvin and settled for third in the racing bracket where stricter car preparation rules, and limits to engine muscle level the playing field.

But it was Carlos Lim who scored the biggest win in the leg, upending Cesar Castillo and the multi-titled Jonathan Tiu in Quick 8, the elite class among the competition‘s eight most powerful cars.

The 44-year-old Lim clocked 10.056 seconds in his 907-whp Honda Civic K24, beating Castillo in another Civic by more than two car lengths in the finals of the races sanctioned by the Automobile Association of the Philippines.

Tiu, the reigning two-area national Quick 8 champion, settled for third over Mark Yanson but made up for it by ruling the M&H Super Pro class over Castillo and Allan Ararao.

Also posting victories in what was also the kickoff leg of the competition’s Northern Series were Harold Canarias over Ryan Patrick Constantino in the Expert class, Benok Licudine over Orlando Villadelgado (Sportsman) and Allan Pabustan over Gabriel Lampa (Hotstreet).

ARVIN JAY MILLET AUTOMOBILE ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jaja Santiago wins historic medal in overseas pro league
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Santiago scored 10 points off of nine attacks and a kill block in Ageo's bronze medal match win over the Denso Airybees, 25-22,...
Sports
fbfb
Eala trounces Israeli foe for winning start in Australian Open
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Eala moves on to the round of 32 in the singles division.
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James surpasses Kobe Bryant at No. 3 in NBA all-time scoring list
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
James came out in the game with an ode to Bryant, with "Mamba 4 life | 8/24 KB" written in his game-worn shoes.
Sports
fbfb
Alex Eala opens Australian Open juniors bid vs Israeli foe
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Heading into the tournament as the fourth seed, Eala hopes to take the victory in her second grand slam juniors tournament...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto ranked 68th, tagged as four-star recruit in ESPN US class of 2020
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
NCAA Division I schools have already expressed interest in the Filipino basketball phenom. Sotto has already made unofficial...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Realtors make first playoffs
January 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Pasig-Sta. Lucia punched its playoffs ticket after scraping past Navotas Uni-Pak Sardines, 107-100, Saturday in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at the Alonte Sports Arena here.
39 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
In-form Malixi targets Phl Ladies Open crown
By Dante Navarro | January 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Rianne Malixi hopes to hurdle what could be the toughest challenge in a young, flourishing career, facing a crack mix of local and foreign bidders in the Philippine Ladies Open in three weeks time at the Manila Golf...
39 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
Millet off to blazing start
January 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Arvin Jay Millet set course for a third successive Driver of the Year title with a solid opening-leg victory in the premier M&H Pro class of the 2020 National Drag Racing Championships at Clark International Speedway’s...
39 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
Mighty likely to get better from 2-day off
By Olmin Leyba | January 27, 2020 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports coach Chris Tiu expects a sharper, more cohesive crew as the Filipino side guns for its third straight win in the Dubai International Basketball Championship Monday night at Shahab Al Alhi Club in the...
39 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
30 years of the PSC
By Bill Velasco | January 27, 2020 - 12:00am
On Jan. 24, the Philippine Sports Commission celebrated its 30th anniversary. Instead of hosting a grand party, the agency pitched in to help out with relief efforts for Taal Volcano eruption refugees.
39 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with