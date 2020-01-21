SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Khan and Pacquiao
STAR/File
Khan joins Pacquiao sweepstakes
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - January 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Former super WBA/IBF lightwelterweight champion Amir Khan is suddenly in the candidates’ list for super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent with interest from Middle East promoters stirring the pot to make an intriguing option for a title defense.

MP Promotions head Sean Gibbons said the other day there’s still nothing definite in Pacquiao’s schedule. However, he noted the target is to stage Pacquiao’s next fight in April. Whether the fight will be in the US or the Middle East or somewhere else is up in the air. The opponent is also a question mark at this point with former two-time world champion Danny Garcia a leading contender. Garcia’s chances hinge on how he performs against Ukraine’s Ivan Redkach in Brooklyn this Saturday. 

Believe it or not, MMA brawler Conor McGregor is now in the candidates’ list, too. Last Saturday, McGregor zoomed back into contention with a 40-second demolition of Donald Cerrone at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Shoulder strikes and a kick to the jaw set up Cerrone for the stoppage but McGregor also showed stunning power with his left hand. For his next fight, McGregor wants a rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr., whom he lost to by a stoppage in 2017, or a duel with Pacquiao.

Gibbons isn’t ruling out McGregor as an opponent for Pacquiao. Before McGregor’s win over Cerrone, Pacquiao wished him good luck in a video message. “We’ve put Conor’s name out there,” said Gibbons. “We teased it a little bit. If the fans want a McGregor fight with the Senator, why not? I think it’ll be an exciting and competitive fight. Conor was green when he fought Mayweather but in the early rounds, he did well. He learned a lot from that. That was just his first foray into boxing. There’s never been any doubt about Conor’s striking skills.”

Gibbons said he’s confident a Pacquiao-McGregor fight will bring in 60,000 fans to the Las Vegas Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium which is set for a grand opening in August. He said fans prefer McGregor fighting Pacquiao than Mayweather in a rematch. “The Senator versus Conor is more interesting because there are lot of unknown things that play into the fight,” said Gibbons, quoted by Michael Woods in SBNation. “Mayweather been there, done that. McGregor doesn’t beat either one but the Senator brings a fresh look.”

While there is talk of McGregor as a future opponent, Khan has joined the sweepstakes. Last July, Khan stopped Australia’s Billy Dib in the fourth round to bag the WBC International welterweight crown in Jeddah. The win raised Khan’s record to 34-5, with 21 KOs. Khan, 33, was a silver medalist at the 2004 Olympics and is of Pakistani descent. As a pro, his losses were to Terence Crawford, Canelo Alvarez, Garcia, Lamont Peterson and Breidis Prescott. 

“Qatar will host the World Cup in 2022 and is clearly a player in promoting big international sporting events along with Saudi Arabia,” said Gibbons. “There’s interest in bringing the Senator to the Middle East for a fight. We’re exploring that possibility. We’re sorting out a lot of moving parts.”

AMIR KHAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Naturalization sought for Ateneo big man Angelo Kouame
By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“This pool of players would be valuable to our national team because the team would have more naturalized players to...
Sports
fbfb
PBA D-League: AMA shifts course, chooses Baclig over Malonzo as top pick
8 hours ago
AMA Online Education changed its earlier plans and picked homegrown playmaker Reed Baclig as the top selection in the 2020...
Sports
fbfb
Evan Nelle moving? What this means for La Salle and San Beda
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
If this is just so, Evan Nelle going to La Salle is huge.
Sports
fbfb
'Old school work ethic' pays off for immaculate Federer
9 hours ago
Roger Federer has never lost in the first round at the Australian Open since his debut 20 years ago, and the Swiss great kept...
Sports
fbfb
Japeth’s star rises
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said after Japeth Aguilar’s MVP performance in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
50 minutes ago
Lascuña chases Order of Merit title
By Dante Navarro | 50 minutes ago
Tony Lascuña seeks to zero in on the Order of Merit title against a slew of long hitters from a crack international...
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Team Philippine tops ‘em all
50 minutes ago
Count on the Filipino athletes to deliver when the going gets tough.
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Northport ships Mercado to Phoenix
By Olmin Leyba | 50 minutes ago
NorthPort made personnel change in the backcourt with rookie sensation Robert Bolick still sidelined by ACL injury, trading...
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Shaq stays at helm of Philippine women’s volley
By Joey Villar | 50 minutes ago
The Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas, Inc. has given Shaq delos Santos a chance to redeem himself after the national women’s...
Sports
fbfb
All about national pride
By Joaquin M. Henson | January 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The book “50 Greatest Filipino Athletes of All-Time” will be launched in grand fashion at the Sheraton Manila Hotel Ballroom on Andrews Avenue, Pasay City, tonight and with the featured sports heroes...
50 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with