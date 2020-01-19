SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Young cue artists will have a chance to showcase their talent in the upcoming Mayor Joy Belmonte Inter-Barangay Amateur 10-Ball Open billiards tournament.
STAR/File
Belmonte Inter-Barangay billiards set
(The Philippine Star) - January 19, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With the imminent retirement of billiard legend Efren “Bata” Reyes, the search for the country’s next generation of billiards champions continues in Quezon City next month.

The Billiards Managers and Players Association of the Philippines (BMPAP), organizer of the the inaugural event, said participants from 142 barangays in all six districts of the city are expected to see action in the tournament.

BMPAP president Perry Mariano  said they hope to discover new talents that would follow the footsteps of Quezon City’s Dennis Orcullo, a US Open champion and multiple Asian and Southeast Asian Games gold medalist.

“Our very own Dennis Orcullo of Barangay Matandang Balara, who grew up in humble beginnings, recently added the SEA Games gold medal in 10-ball to his countless other medals and awards,” Mariano said.

“The objective of this tournament is to find and develop the next world champions from our beloved city and to give everyone a chance to be discovered,” he said.

The BMPAP official stressed that billiards is a kind of sports where pool players need not be well funded to succeed in the global stage.

“Unlike many of the other sports which need you to be well funded, billiards is accessible to the common man. You can grow up in the streets and with talent and much practice excel in this sport, like Dennis and Efren Reyes. You don’t need to be a rich kid to be a billiards champ,” Mariano pointed out.

The tournament, slated from Feb. 3 to 9, offers over P200,000 in cash prizes.

The champion will get a cash prize of P100,000 plus trophy while the winning barangay will receive a complete set of billiards table and balls as part of the objective of the event to promote the sporting event in the city.

The second placer will receive a cash prize of P50,000 plus trophy, the third placer P25,000 plus trophy and fourth placer P25,000.

Consolation prizes also await the top 32 players during the elimination round.

Simultaneous double-round eliminations will be held in each district where the 142 participants will be trimmed to 64 qualifiers who will then compete for the knockout round.      

Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte is expected to grace the opening ceremonies. 

fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
fbfb
Tabal, Hallasgo banner Milo Marathon finals
By John Bryan Ulanday | January 19, 2020 - 12:00am
Reigning champion Mary Joy Tabal and newly-crowned SEA Games champion Christine Hallasgo headline the nearly 800 elite runners vying in today’s Milo Marathon National Finals at the Tarlac Plazuela.
Sports
fbfb
