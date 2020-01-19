So, Firouzja show way

Wesley So and Alireza Firouzja scored 4.0 points to share the lead halfway though the 2020 Tata Steel Masters in Wijk aan Zee, the Netherlands.

So, the world No. 6 American, has made a successful start to 2020, winning two games and drawing four without defeat, in the category 20 single round robin elite tournament.

Meanwhile, Firouzja, the 16-year-old Iranian now living in France, continued to impress, moving forward with three convincing victories, two draws and one loss, including a big win against Dutch Candidates qualifier Anish Giri

World No. 2 American Fabiano Caruana was in a tie for third-fifth, along with Russian Daniil Dubov and 20-year-old local bet Jorden Van Foreest, half-a-point behind the leaders.

Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, the reigning world champion, and Indian Vishy Anand, were tied for 6th-11th at 3.0 apiece, that included Giri, Jeffrey Xiong (USA), Jan-Krysztof Duda (Poland), and Vladislav Artemiev (Russia).

They were followed by Nikita Vitiugov (Russia), 2.5, Yu Yangi (China), 2.0 and Vladislav Kovalev (Belarus), 1.0.

* * *

Anand has been around for five decades. The old lion maybe older than the combined age of So and Firouzja, but he is not defanged nor debilitated. He still has his bag of tricks and without any trainer’s prodding, can bite off anybody’s hand. He methodically chewed up Xiong’s French Defense in the beautiful game below.

Tata Steel Masters 2020 round 05

W) V. Anand (India)

B) J. Xiong (USA)

French Defense

1. e4 e6

2. d4 d5

3. Nc3 Bb4

The Winawer Variation, named after Polish master Szymon Winawer (1838-1919), and pioneered by Nimzovich and Botvinnik. It leads to a more complex type of struggle, and suits more to Anand’s style.

4. e5 Ne7

5. a3 Bxc3ch

6. bxc3 c5

7. Qg4 Kf8

The main line is 7....Qc7 and after 8. Qxg7 Rg8 9. Qxh7 cxd4 10. Ne2 Nbc6 11. f4 Bd7 12. Qd3 dxc3 13. Nxc3 a6, the ensuing middle game.is unclear.

8. h4 h5?!

Seems dubious as it allows White to place his dark-squared Bishop on g5. 8....b6 is a better alternative.

9. Qd1 b6

10. Bg5 Qc7

11. Rh3 cxd4

The immediate 11....Nf5 is preferable, according to the engine.

12. cxd4 Nf5

13. c3 Ba6

14. Bxa6 Nxa6

15. Ne2 Nb8

Seems passive. 15....Qc4 is probably stronger.

16. Nf4 g6

17. g4 hxg4

18. Qxg4 Nd7

19. Rc1 Rg8

20. h5 gxh5

21. Qxh5 Qc4

22. Ne2 Rc8

23. Rf3! ....

An astute move after which the coming threat Ng3 is hard to meet.

23.... Rc6

24. Ng3 Ke8

25. Nxf5 exf5

26. Rxf5 Rcg6

27. Kd2 Nf8

28. Be3 Ne6

29. Qe2! ....

Compelling Black to either swap into a lost ending or allow White to open up the important c file.

29.... Qa2ch

There’s nothing better. For instance 29....Nc7 30. Qxc4 dxc4 31. Rh1 and White’s passed d pawn will rule the waves.

30. Rc2 Qb1

31. c4! Rg4

Black, desperately seeking counter play, initiate a combination very favorable for White.

32. cxd5 Rxd4ch

32....Nxd4? is met by 33. Rc8ch Kd7 34. Rxf7ch Kxc8 35. Qc4ch.

33. Bxd4 Qxc2ch

34. Kxc2 Nxd4ch

35. Kd3 Nxe2

36. Kxe2 ....

When the dust cleared, White emerges with a decisive Pawn advantage. The rest is a routine endgame win for the former world champion.

36.... Rg4

37. f4 Rg3

38. Rg5 Rxa3

39. Rg8ch Kd7

40. Rf8 Ke7

41. Rb8 Kd7

42. Rb7ch Ke8

43. d6 1-0

Solution to last week’s puzzle:

Black to play and win.

White=Kg1, Qe6, Re1, Rf1, Bd4, Pa2, Pb4, Pc3, Ph2

Black=Kg8, Qc7, Rf4, Rf7, Bb7, Pa6, Pb5, Pg7

1.... Qc6!

0-1

If 2. Qxc6 (2. Qe8ch Kh7) Rg4ch 3. Qg2 ( 3. Kh1 Bxc6ch) Rxg2ch 4. Kh1 Rg3ch and White gets mated.

* * *

Black to play and win.