SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
The Volcanoes threatened at 72-74 with 26 seconds left, but the Risers held their ground on split charities by both Achie Ingo and Ryan Batino to tally their third straight victory and climb to 17-9 in the North division.
STAR/ File
Risers repulse Volcanoes, boostTop 4 aspiration
(The Philippine Star) - January 17, 2020 - 12:00am

BALANGA, Philippines – 1Bataan-Camaya Coast weathered the Bicol-LCC Stores ’ repeated assaults to pull off a 76-72 win and keep its bid for a Top Four finish in the elimination round of the Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season Wednesday at Bataan People’s Center here.

The Volcanoes threatened at 72-74 with 26 seconds left, but the Risers held their ground on split charities by both Achie Ingo and Ryan Batino to tally their third straight victory and climb to 17-9 in the North division.

Batino wound up with 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Camaya Coast-backed Risers inched closer to the fourth-ranked Bulacan Kuyas (17-8).

The jockeying for Top Four spots is intense because the eventual Top Four will get homecourt edge in the playoffs of both the North and South divisions.

The Volcanoes, financed by LCC Malls, got 16 points from Hafer Mondragon, 14 from Ronjay Buenafe and 12 from Alwyn Alday.

Despite dropping to an even 13-13 slate, the Volcanoes remained in the magic eight which will advance to the playoffs in the South.

Earlier, the Pasay Voyagers also geared up their playoffs drive with a 61-50 victory over Bacolod Master’s Sardines.

Getting the lift from the hot-shooting Jaypee Belencion, 3-of-3 from three-point zone and 3 of 4 from short-range, Pasay moved beyond recall at 61-46 before allowing Bacolod to score the game’s final points.

ACHIE INGO RYAN BATINO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Tabuena trails by 3 with 68 in Singapore Open 
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
With an eye at The Open, Miguel Tabuena put up a strong start in the Singapore Open where he keeps a good track record.
Sports
fbfb
Malonzo, Tungcab brightest D-League draft hopefuls
By John Bryan Ulanday | January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
La Salle’s Jamie Malonzo and UP’s Jaydee Tungcab banner the 137-strong aspirants for the upcoming PBA D-League Draft.
Sports
fbfb
SEA Games hero surfer, skateboarding star named Chooks-to-Go sports ambassadors
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas has recently tapped 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Jaime De Lange of skateboarding and Roger...
Sports
fbfb
Danny Garcia wants to fight Pacquiao, Spence in bid to regain crown
10 hours ago
Former world welterweight champion Danny Garcia is looking at Manny Pacquiao and Errol Spence in a bid to reclaim the throne,...
Sports
fbfb
Team Sagupaan bets lead PCC derby field
January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Several members of Team Sagupaan led by cockfight idol Patrick Antonio and Tony Antonio set out as early favorites as the Erica and Friends 4-Cock Derby gets underway at the Pasay City Cockpit today.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
LA says it’s force vs force in Game 5
By Joaquin Henson | 2 hours ago
Barangay Ginebra is a win away from clinching the PBA Governors’ Cup championship and the closer could come in Game...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Super Sonic wins PCSO Gold Cup
2 hours ago
Super Sonic ruled the 47th edition of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office Presidential Gold Cup at the world-class racing...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Tabuena trails by three with 68
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
With an eye at The Open, Miguel Tabuena put up a strong start in the Singapore Open where he keeps a good track record, carding...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
De Lange, Casogay new ‘Chooks’ ambassadors
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas has recently tapped 2019 Southeast Asian Games gold medalists Jaime De Lange of skateboarding and Roger...
Sports
fbfb
Kyusi@80, Taguig five dispute ML 24U crown
January 17, 2020 - 12:00am
Kyusi@80 bucked a sluggish start and frustrated a determined Batang Maynila side, 109-104, in their winner-take-all semifinal duel Tuesday in the Metro League 24-Under Men’s Basketball tournament at the Vista...
2 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with