Risers repulse Volcanoes, boostTop 4 aspiration

BALANGA, Philippines – 1Bataan-Camaya Coast weathered the Bicol-LCC Stores ’ repeated assaults to pull off a 76-72 win and keep its bid for a Top Four finish in the elimination round of the Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season Wednesday at Bataan People’s Center here.

The Volcanoes threatened at 72-74 with 26 seconds left, but the Risers held their ground on split charities by both Achie Ingo and Ryan Batino to tally their third straight victory and climb to 17-9 in the North division.

Batino wound up with 18 points and 13 rebounds as the Camaya Coast-backed Risers inched closer to the fourth-ranked Bulacan Kuyas (17-8).

The jockeying for Top Four spots is intense because the eventual Top Four will get homecourt edge in the playoffs of both the North and South divisions.

The Volcanoes, financed by LCC Malls, got 16 points from Hafer Mondragon, 14 from Ronjay Buenafe and 12 from Alwyn Alday.

Despite dropping to an even 13-13 slate, the Volcanoes remained in the magic eight which will advance to the playoffs in the South.

Earlier, the Pasay Voyagers also geared up their playoffs drive with a 61-50 victory over Bacolod Master’s Sardines.

Getting the lift from the hot-shooting Jaypee Belencion, 3-of-3 from three-point zone and 3 of 4 from short-range, Pasay moved beyond recall at 61-46 before allowing Bacolod to score the game’s final points.