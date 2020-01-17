SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
JRU scores twinkill vs SSC
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - January 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Jose Rizal U leaned on Dolly Versoza’s late heroics as it eked out a come-from-behind 22-25, 25-19, 21-25, 25-21, 15-8 victory over San Sebastian yesterday to launch its bid in the 95th NCAA women’s volleyball tournament at the Flying V Centre.

The pocket-sized, but power-hitting Versoza pumped in a match-best 21 hits including six in the fifth and final set that she capped with the match-sealing spike as they scored their first win of the year.

Versoza, the Lady Bombers’ skipper, also helped on the defensive end with 20 excellent digs out of 33 tries.

“The goal has always been to win and we’re optimistic of our Final Four chances this year,” said JRU coach Mia Tioseco, whose team fought for a Final Four slot a year back but ended up at joint fifth with Lyceum of the Philippines University on 4-5 (win-loss) slates.

In the men’s side, JRU likewise opened its season with awin, blasting SSC, 25-14, 27-25, 25-14.

June Laxina paced the Bombers with 12 including 10 off spikes while Lester Villaceran, Jr. and Arjay Ausina scattered 11 and 10, respectively.              

