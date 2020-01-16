SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
NorthPort’s Christian Standhardinger (right) and Meralco’s Allen Durham hoist their awards as Best Player of the Conference and Best Import, respectively.
JUN MENDOZA
Durham Best Import Standhardinger standing tall
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - January 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Savoring his new role as NorthPort’s main guy, former San Miguel backup Christian Standhardinger unleashed his full potential as a premier big man and topped off his breakout conference with the top individual plum no less.

Standhardinger,  who’s been on a career resurgence since joining the Batang Pier from star-studded San Miguel Beer, basked in glory as the Gatorade Best Player of the Conference last night, beating the very man he used to relieve, June Mar Fajardo, and TNT’s Jayson Castro, for the honors.

The Fil-German ace earned 1,011 total points built around 396 points on stats, 433 on media votes, 32 on player votes and 150 on PBA votes to secure his ascension as the latest BPC winner. Fajardo wound up second with 657 while Castro was third with 615 followed by Columbian Dyip’s rookie sensation CJ Perez (506) and NLEX’s Kiefer Ravena (481).

Meralco’s Allen Durham won his third Best Import of the Conference accolade, putting himself at No. 2 all time behind the late great Bobby Parks Sr., who collected seven in his storied PBA career.

With his 1,170 points total, Durham nosed out Barangay Ginebra’s Justin Brownlee (937) and TNT’s KJ McDaniels (635) in the final computation for the award.

Standhardinger, who switched places with Mo Tautuaa in a blockbuster one-on-one deal between SMB and NorthPort last October,  frolicked with his seemingly unli minutes at the Batang Pier camp, averaging 22.7 points and 12.8 rebounds.

More importantly, the 6-foot-9 bruiser helped NorthPort topple No. 1 and twice-to-beat NLEX in the quarterfinals en route to only the second semifinal apperance for the franchise. 

“I really appreciate my teammates. They helped put me in the right position. It’s so much fun last conference playing with them, fighting with them. I felt like it’s a team award more than anything else,” said Standhardinger, the first ever NorthPort player in history to win the BPC and the eighth player to cop the award despite not being in the finals.

Standhardinger actually ranked third in statistical points with 35.1 SPs average behind Fajardo (38.8) and Perez (37.2). However, the Fil-German boosted his case for the BPC with NorthPort’s entry into the semis whereas Fajardo’s bid took a hit when SMB crashed out in the quarters. Perez’ team failed to make the playoffs altogether.

