SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Rey Suerte finished with nine points for Batangas-Tanduay.
MPBL
Batangas edges Iloilo to end slump in MPBL
(Philstar.com) - January 9, 2020 - 6:56pm

ANGELES, Pampanga – Batangas-Tanduay snapped its three-game skid, fending off gritty Iloilo United, 65-59, in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at the AUF Gym here Thursday.

With 21.6 ticks left in the game, Royals guard Alfrancis Tamsi drained a triple to cut the deficit to just four 59-63 before Athletics' Jeff Viernes sank one freebie, 64-59.

But John Mahari and Tamsi's next 3-point attempts went wide, allowing Batangas to escape with the victory.

"Still lots of mistakes but we can see the potential of the team. When we work as one unit, we are hard to beat," said Batangas head coach Woody Co.

The Athletics went on a huge 22-7 blast bridging the first and second quarters to make a 12-10 close game to a 34-17 advantage.

Jeff Viernes registered 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, as the Athletics rose to 14-10, still at seventh spot but just half a game behind sixth-seed Iloilo at 15-10.

Jason Melano and Dan Sara chipped in 10 points apiece for Batangas while Rey Suerte and Adrian Santos connived for 17.

The reserves of the Athletics did most of the damage, scoring 39 of Batangas’ 65 points, while Iloilo bench managed just 14 points.

Tamsi paced the Royals with 16 points on three triples while Rey Publico chalked up 10 markers.

The scores

Batangas-Tanduay 65 – Viernes 14, Sara 10, Melano 10, Suerte 9, Santos 8, Olivares 4, Eguilos 4, Rogado 4, Grimaldo 2, Bragais 0, Koga 0.

Iloilo 59 – Tamsi 16, Publico 10, Escoto 8, Pedrosa 6, Mahari 6, Jeruta 5, Prado 4, Parker 2, Racho 2, Li 0, Arambulo 0, Gumaru 0, Rodriguez 0.

Quarterscores: 17-13, 34-22, 50-43, 65-59.

MPBL REY SUERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Ateneo Blue Eagles eye replacing key losses to 'go for four'
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
How will the three-time defending champions fare more so as they lost five vital cogs — brothers Matt and Mike Nieto,...
Sports
fb tw
'Revlon James': After celebrities, athletes also get meme treatment
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Sparked by a flurry of puns made at actor Ding Dong Dantes, netizens came up with even more jokes — including those...
Sports
fb tw
Thirdy Ravena to join Mighty Sports in Dubai tilt
By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
After foregoing the PBA draft last December, Ravena is set to represent flag and country with fellow UAAP cagers Juan and...
Sports
fb tw
Resurgent Dwight Howard rumored to make NBA dunk contest return
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Winning the contest back in 2008, Howard has been rumoured to compete in the high-flying competition come February.
Sports
fb tw
Cardona leaves MPBL's San Juan
1 day ago
San Juan-Go for Gold will not have one of its leaders moving forward in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Que trails leaders by 2 in Hong Kong Open
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
Angelo Que fumbled in a frontside finish, settling for a three-under 67 and trailing Aussie Wade Ormsby and Tomoharu Otsuki...
Sports
fb tw
2 hours ago
Serena Williams drops set before reaching Auckland quarters
2 hours ago
Serena Williams rallied from a set down to beat journeywoman Christina McHale at the WTA Auckland Classic on Thursday (Friday,...
Sports
fb tw
3 hours ago
Gwon, Malixi inch closer to National Stroke Play crowns
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
Min Wook Gwon and Rianne Malixi sprang back from a pair of double bogey mishaps that would’ve unsettled young players...
Sports
fb tw
3 hours ago
Chooks-to-Go reveals 3x3 pool for Olympic Qualifiers
3 hours ago
Headlining the pool are top two Filipino players Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol.
Sports
fb tw
3 hours ago
Celiz sparks GenSan's MPBL win over Pasay
3 hours ago
Trailing most of the game, GenSan-Burlington needed somebody to step up and lead the comeback rally, and veteran Robby Celiz...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with