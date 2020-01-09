Batangas edges Iloilo to end slump in MPBL

ANGELES, Pampanga – Batangas-Tanduay snapped its three-game skid, fending off gritty Iloilo United, 65-59, in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go MPBL Lakan Season at the AUF Gym here Thursday.

With 21.6 ticks left in the game, Royals guard Alfrancis Tamsi drained a triple to cut the deficit to just four 59-63 before Athletics' Jeff Viernes sank one freebie, 64-59.

But John Mahari and Tamsi's next 3-point attempts went wide, allowing Batangas to escape with the victory.

"Still lots of mistakes but we can see the potential of the team. When we work as one unit, we are hard to beat," said Batangas head coach Woody Co.

The Athletics went on a huge 22-7 blast bridging the first and second quarters to make a 12-10 close game to a 34-17 advantage.

Jeff Viernes registered 14 points and a game-high 12 rebounds, as the Athletics rose to 14-10, still at seventh spot but just half a game behind sixth-seed Iloilo at 15-10.

Jason Melano and Dan Sara chipped in 10 points apiece for Batangas while Rey Suerte and Adrian Santos connived for 17.

The reserves of the Athletics did most of the damage, scoring 39 of Batangas’ 65 points, while Iloilo bench managed just 14 points.

Tamsi paced the Royals with 16 points on three triples while Rey Publico chalked up 10 markers.

The scores

Batangas-Tanduay 65 – Viernes 14, Sara 10, Melano 10, Suerte 9, Santos 8, Olivares 4, Eguilos 4, Rogado 4, Grimaldo 2, Bragais 0, Koga 0.

Iloilo 59 – Tamsi 16, Publico 10, Escoto 8, Pedrosa 6, Mahari 6, Jeruta 5, Prado 4, Parker 2, Racho 2, Li 0, Arambulo 0, Gumaru 0, Rodriguez 0.

Quarterscores: 17-13, 34-22, 50-43, 65-59.