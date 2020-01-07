SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Kobe Paras, Ricci Rivero
Heavy cast in Aspirants’ Cup
(The Philippine Star) - January 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Twelve teams have declared their interest to join the 2020 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup, set to start on Feb. 13.

Eco Oil-DLSU headlines the list of prospective newcomers with a team built around a retooled Green Archer team that finished fifth in last year’s UAAP wars.

The other new teams are school-based squads Mapua and DLSU Dasmariñas, and club teams Parañaque City and Debantan Sports.

Meanwhile, Centro Escolar University and Marinerong Pilipino are motivated to make an impact this coming season after coming up short last year.

University of the Philippines is also making a comeback and is expected to draw a lot of interest. The Maroons with will be beefed up by Kobe Paras, Ricci Rivero and Bright Akhuetie.

The Maroons made their debut in the developmental league in the 2016 Aspirants’ Cup, losing to Tanduay in the quarterfinals on that conference.

RICCI RIVERO 2020 PBA D-LEAGUE ASPIRANTS KOBE PARAS
