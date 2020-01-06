Perpetual sacks best men’s volleyball player

MANILA, Philippines – The Perpetual Help men’s volleyball team will chase NCAA history minus its best player — Joebert Almodiel.

The Altas sacked Almodiel, the league’s reigning back-to-back MVP, due to bad behavior and will have to do without him as they try to catch up with the Letran Knights as the NCAA’s most titled men’s team when Season 95 unfurls Saturday at the Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Las Pinas-based school is eyeing a three-peat feat and its eighth title in the decade out of its 12th crown overall.

If UPHSD eventually emerges as champion again, it will tie Letran as the league’s winningest men’s squad with 13.

Louie Ramirez and Awie Abdulla are expected to fill the massive void left by Amodiel along with the remaining cast that included Ronniel Rosales, Jeric Atentar, EJ Casana, JC Enarciso and skipper Ridzuan Muhali.

Altas coach Sammy Acaylar will also parade blue-chip rookie recruit Hero Austria, last year’s high school MVP who came from UPHSD’s high school program.

It will play St. Benilde in the opener at 4 p.m.