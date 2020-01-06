SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Lucas derby kicks off 2020 cockfight season
(The Philippine Star) - January 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Metro Manila and provincial cockers gear up for tough battle as the 2020 cockfighting season starts at Pasay City Cockpit via the Lucas 4-Cock Derby on Friday.

The showdown for championship looms among select members of the National Cockers Alliance (NCA), Laguna Gamefowl Breeders Association (Lagba) and Luzon Gamecock Breeders Association (LGBA).

Supported by Sagupaan Superfeeds and Complexor 3000, the event will be headed by the Lucas group assisted by Jerald Picazo. Entries must be submitted Thursday, and participants are reminded of the required weight limits (1.9 kgs. to 2.45 kgs.).

The Erica 4-Cock Derby comes next on Jan. 17.

Meanwhile, the 2020 LGBA Cocker of the Year race starts with a 7-cock derby (first leg with P1 million guaranteed prize) on Feb. 14 and 17.

For inquiries, call 0945-4917474 (Erica); 0939-4724206 (Ace) or 8843-1746 and 8816-6750.

COCK FIGHT NATIONAL COCKERS ALLIANCE
