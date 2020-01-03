SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza, the Reinforced and Open Conference MVPs, respectively, are expected to draw the crowd as they spearhead a loaded Creamline squad that includes Michele Gumabao, Julia Morado, Risa Sato and Melissa Gohing, among others.
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
PVL draws foreign teams in pocket tourney
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - January 3, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Premier Volleyball League will hold a pre-season tournament comprising of its top teams Creamline, PetroGazz and BanKo Perlas against three foreign squads on the second week of April.

According to league sources, the pocket tournament will consist of one team each from Australia, Vietnam and Taipei apart from the Cool Smashers, the Open Conference Champions, the Angels, the Reinforced Conference titlists and the Perlas Spikers.

The six-team meet will either be played at the Flying V Centre in San Juan, Ninoy Aquino Stadium or Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila or the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City where the men’s and women’s volleyball games of the 30th Southeast Asian Games were held last December.

“The PVL will be inviting one squad each from Australia, Vietnam and Taipei and it’s the PVL’s way of saying that the 2020 season is upon us,” a source yesterday told The STAR.

Alyssa Valdez and Jema Galanza, the Reinforced and Open Conference MVPs, respectively, are expected to draw the crowd as they spearhead a loaded Creamline squad that includes Michele Gumabao, Julia Morado, Risa Sato and Melissa Gohing, among others.

PetroGazz, for its part, has leveled up by recently adding former league MVP Grethcel Soltones and Jerrili Malabanan, formerly from the PLDT squad in the Philippine Superliga, and Ivy Perez, who last suited up for Foton, also in the PSL.

Soltones, Malabanan and Perez now join Cherry Rose Nunag, Djanel Cheng, Paneng Mercado, Jeanette Panaga, Maricar Baloaloa, Jonah Sabete and Jovielyn Prado in the team that made it to both the Open and Reinforced finals.

As in the past, the PVL will have three seasons starting with the Reinforced Conference in the third week of May, followed by the Open and Collegiate Conferences slated simultaneously in mid-June.

It is tentatively set at the PhilSports Arena.

Meanwhile, Chef’s Classic has joined forces with the Philippine Army for the Reinforced Conference with high hopes of contending against the big guns.

Last season, Chef’s Classic had its own team while the Lady Troopers were then partnered with PacificTown.

PERLAS SPIKERS PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Danny top candidate for Manny Pacquiao
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
It looks like former super WBA/WBC lightwelterweight and WBC welterweight champion Danny Garcia may emerge the leading contender...
Sports
fb tw
Creamline, Petro Gazz, Banko Perlas test mettle vs foreign teams in PVL preseason tiff
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
The six-team meet will be played in one among the Flying V Centre in San Juan, the Ninoy Aquino Stadium or Rizal Memorial...
Sports
fb tw
Thiem confident 'Big Three' will be toppled at Slams
10 hours ago
World number four Dominic Thiem Thursday expressed confidence a new Grand Slam champion will be crowned in 2020 outside the...
Sports
fb tw
Nagai targets National Stroke Play title repeat
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
Gen Nagai expects another tough outing but hopeful of pulling off another escape act as he headlines the field in the National...
Sports
fb tw
Pastor’s son in first-ever PBA finals
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
It’s not often that a PBA rookie is branded the X-factor in his first-ever finals appearance but Meralco’s Bong...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Mexicans, Aussie in line to face Jerwin
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
It will be a busy new year for Jerwin Ancajas as prospective challengers are lining up to challenge the IBF superflyweight...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
New Gilas team unleashed next month
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas’ Andray Blatche era is over as the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas starts its journey towards the 2023...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Pringle back on big stage
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
If Meralco is unleashing a new set of ammo in Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi and Bong Quinto in its third Governors’...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Bianca, Yuka ready for pro debut
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
After serving flag and country in two major international competitions, Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso brace for more challenging,...
Sports
fb tw
WSC 2020: A tribute to Ray Alexander
January 3, 2020 - 12:00am
The prestigious World Slasher Cup kicks off Jan. 20 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, with this 9-cock invitational internation derby held in tribute to the late legendary American breeder and WSC pioneer Ray Ale...
1 hour ago
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with