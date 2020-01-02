Shanghai Grey in coast-to-coast triumph

MANILA, Philippines — Shanghai Grey bolted out of the gates ahead of the pack and never wavered to the finish as it fashioned out a coast-to-coast victory in the 2019 Philippine Racing Commission Chairman’s Cup at the Saddle and Clubs Leisure Park in Naic, Cavite Sunday.

Ridden by star jockey Kelvin Abobo, the Melanie Habla-owned Shanghai Grey was in command from the get-go, mastering the field in the 2,000-meter race en route to a four-length win, achieved in 2:05 with quartertimes of 24, 23, 24, 24 and 26 seconds.

The three-year-old filly won the top prize of P1.2 million for its owner from the total pot of P2 million put up by Philracom.

Real Gold, ridden by JP A. Guce and owned by C&H Enterprise, settled for the runner-up purse of P450,000.

The Accountant (jockey RO Niu Jr., owner Luis Aguila) and Weather Lang (JL Paano, Habla) placed third and fourth, worth P250,000 and P100,000, respectively, in the Chairman’s Cup held annually to honor past Philracom chiefs. This year, the honoree was the former Makati Mayor Nemesio Yabut, who spearheaded the racing body from 1978 to 1986.

Philracom officials, namely Chairman Andrew Sanchez, commissioners Reli de Leon, Dante Lantin and Lyndon Guce, together with Philippine Racing Club officials, led by Donnie Selda, were on hand to award the trophies and prizes to the winners.

Meanwhile, darkhorse Joyous Solution stunned the 3YO Imported/Local Challenge Series cast with an impressive burst of speed in the final 150 meters, before capping its feat with a three-length victory.

Joyous Solution’s stablemate Will To Win set the pace for the most part of the 2,000-meter race before it became a three-horse battle with favorite and second-running Magtotobetsky. Coming on the outside, Joyous Solution overtook its two fading rivals in the homestretch for the stunning win that was worth P900,000 for owner Allan Keith Castro.