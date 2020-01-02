SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Philracom chairman Andrew Sanchez, commissioners Reli de Leon, Dante Lantin and Lyndon Guce, together with Philippine Racing Club officials, led by Donnie Selda, pose with Shanghai Grey’s winning connections, namely jockey Kelvin Abobo, trainer Ruben Tupas and owner Melanie Habla, represented by Richard Tupas.
Shanghai Grey in coast-to-coast triumph
(The Philippine Star) - January 2, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Shanghai Grey bolted out of the gates ahead of the pack and never wavered to the finish as it fashioned out a coast-to-coast victory in the 2019 Philippine Racing Commission Chairman’s Cup at the Saddle and Clubs Leisure Park in Naic, Cavite Sunday.

Ridden by star jockey Kelvin Abobo, the Melanie Habla-owned Shanghai Grey was in command from the get-go, mastering the field in the 2,000-meter race en route to a four-length win, achieved in 2:05 with quartertimes of 24, 23, 24, 24 and 26 seconds.

The three-year-old filly won the top prize of P1.2 million for its owner from the total pot of P2 million put up by Philracom.

Real Gold, ridden by JP A. Guce and owned by C&H Enterprise, settled for the runner-up purse of P450,000.

The Accountant (jockey RO Niu Jr., owner Luis Aguila) and Weather Lang (JL Paano, Habla) placed third and fourth, worth P250,000 and P100,000, respectively, in the Chairman’s Cup held annually to honor past Philracom chiefs. This year, the honoree was the former Makati Mayor Nemesio Yabut, who spearheaded the racing body from 1978 to 1986.

Philracom officials, namely Chairman Andrew Sanchez, commissioners Reli de Leon, Dante Lantin and Lyndon Guce, together with Philippine Racing Club officials, led by Donnie Selda, were on hand to award the trophies and prizes to the winners.

Meanwhile, darkhorse Joyous Solution stunned the 3YO Imported/Local Challenge Series cast with an impressive burst of speed in the final 150 meters, before capping its feat with a three-length victory.

Joyous Solution’s stablemate Will To Win set the pace for the most part of the 2,000-meter race before it became a three-horse battle with favorite and second-running Magtotobetsky. Coming on the outside, Joyous Solution overtook its two fading rivals in the homestretch for the stunning win that was worth P900,000 for owner Allan Keith Castro.

SHANGHAI GREY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Bucks, Lakers pace NBA playoff race
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
With a league-best 30-5 record, the Eastern Conference’s Bucks come out on top against the Los Angeles Lakers, who are...
Sports
fb tw
No. 1 pick Zion Williamson hopeful to make NBA season debut
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
As per Shams Charania of the Stadium, the explosive rookie is set to return to practice with the New Orleans Pelicans "shortly...
Sports
fb tw
Pagdanganan, Saso gear up for pro debut
By Dante Navarro | 7 hours ago
After serving flag and country in two major international competitions, Bianca Pagdanganan and Yuka Saso now brace for more...
Sports
fb tw
Rockets' Harden, Westbrook conspire to stop Nuggets
10 hours ago
James Harden scored 35 points and Russell Westbrook finished with 28 as the Houston Rockets cooled off the Denver Nuggets...
Sports
fb tw
Sabonis scores 23 as Pacers rout Sixers
14 hours ago
Domantas Sabonis tallied 23 points and 10 rebounds as the Indiana Pacers beat the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers, 1...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
58 minutes ago
Danny top candidate for Manny Pacquiao
By Joaquin Henson | 58 minutes ago
It looks like former super WBA/WBC lightwelterweight and WBC welterweight champion Danny Garcia may emerge the leading contender...
Sports
fb tw
58 minutes ago
Dizon rallies, snares Sarawak International junior crown
58 minutes ago
Samantha Dizon saved her best for last, closing out with a five-under 67 to beat local ace Mirabel Ting by three and capture...
Sports
fb tw
58 minutes ago
Top 10 hoop stories
By Joaquin M. Henson | 58 minutes ago
There were lots of impactful storylines in Philippine basketball last year. Here are 10 of the most memorable hoop happenings...
Sports
fb tw
58 minutes ago
2020 Moment of reckoning
By Joey Villar | 58 minutes ago
From its golden showing in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, Team Phl will not rest on its laurels as it is to embark on a serious...
Sports
fb tw
1 day ago
Ginebra-Meralco III too close to call
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Talking about starting the year with a bang, and here’s what the Philippine Basketball Association has to offer a compelling...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with