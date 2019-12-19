Mindoro survives Rizal to end skid in MPBL

BATAAN – Mindoro snapped their five-game losing streak in the in the 2019-20 Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Cup after escaping the also-ran Rizal-Xentro, 74-73, at the Bataan People's Center here, Thursday.

With 2.9 ticks left, Richard Abanes was fouled by Rexander Leynes in a fast-break opportunity and went 1-of-2 from the line to give Mindoro a 74-73 advantage.

The Golden Coolers ran out of gas in the end game. Jordan Rios tried to snatch the game from the Tamaraws, but failed to connect from the left-wing as time expired.

Abanes finished with 22 points, six rebounds, and three assists to help Mindoro post a 9-18 win-loss slate, good for 12th in the Southern Division.

"It was a good for us 'no, especially na-hit namin yung purpose namin in joining this league is may bagong umusbong na player tulad ni Richard Abanes. It's a big win for us," said Mindoro head coach and team owner Justin Tan.

Down by six points in the fourth quarter, the troika of Rios, Jayvee Vidal, and Leynes connived in a 6-0 rally to help Rizal knot the game at 73-all with 1:10 left.

Rodel Vaygan added 16 points and five rebounds while Luigi Natada and Mac Baracael had nine and eight markers, respectively, for Mindoro.

Meanwhile, Rios paced Rizal with 24 points and nine boards.

Mark Benitez added 13 markers and 10 caroms while Lord Casajeros had 10 points, three rebounds, and three assists for the Golden Coolers.

Rizal now stands second to the last in the Northern Division with a 4-17 record.

The scores:

Mindoro (74) – Abanes 22, Vaygan 16, Natada 9, Baracael 8, Ilarde 5, Astrero 5, Axalan 4, Peñaflor 3, Galinato 2, Matias 0

Rizal-Xentro Mall (73) – Rios 24, Benitez 13, Casajeros 10, Vidal 8, Gregorio 6, Bautista 4, Saliente 4, Leynes 2, Bacay 2, Lacastesantos 0

Quarterscores: 17-13, 41-36, 52-49, 74-73