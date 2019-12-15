SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Top juniors, local aces face test in PPS
(The Philippine Star) - December 15, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — John David Velez and Bliss Bayking set out against a crack set of rivals in their respective sides, including a slew of local bets out to fuel their own title drive in the PPS-PEPP Dagitab Festival national age-group tournament which got going yesterday at the City of Naga Tennis Courts in Cebu.

Velez and Bayking have dominated the premier division (18-and-under) majority of the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala tennis season but the young stars are in for a tough challenge with a host of title-hungry players out to foil their bid in the Group I tournament which drew a huge cast of over 250 entries in nine age-group categories.

But the likes of Venz Alforque, Eric Longakit, Mitch Largo and Vincent Canete are all geared up to defend their turf, coming into the event riding the momentum of their surprise victories in last week’s PPS-PEPP Mayor Junard Chan leg of the long-running talent-search presented by Dunlop.

Alforque joins Velez in the featured division that also includes Eric Tangub, Vinz Lominoque, Vincent Yamut and Cesar Salimbangon; Longakit and Largo are in the 16-U cast also led by Velez and Tangub; while Canete shoots for another reversal in the 12-U play the way he did in Lapu Lapu City last week.

Bayking also expects to have her hands full in the girls’ 18-U section with Mia Gemida and siblings Khymberly and Ashley McKenzie in the draw with the McKenzies and Gemida topbilling the 16-U category along with Claire Nocos and Hazel Coderos.

“The presence of the country’s top juniors are expected to fire up the locals,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

BLISS BAYKING JOHN DAVID VELEZ TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Apl.de.ap posts sentimental message after SEA Games performances
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A day after his performance in Clark with his fellow members of the Black Eyed Peas, the artist became sentimental.
Sports
fb tw
Bambol: Each Pinoy SEAG winner
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
As crucial as the athletes’ training and international exposures, mapping up a master plan on the meet calendar played...
Sports
fb tw
Program began after 2017 Games
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
To achieve great things, one needs time to plan and in case of Team Philippines in the just concluded SEA Games prepare and...
Sports
fb tw
Memorable moments in 30th SEA Games
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Several memorable moments in this year’s SEA Games will remain forever etched in the history of Philippine sports. Here...
Sports
fb tw
Kings, Batang Pier start F4 showdown
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
After their triumphant stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the Southeast Asian Games, coach Tim Cone and four nationals from the...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 hour ago
Obiena back to the grind
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
A day after Tondo-born E. J. Obiena set a new Southeast Asian Games record of 5.45 meters and took the gold medal in pole...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Mighty Sports feted for Jones Cup triumph
1 hour ago
Mighty Sports-Go for Gold Philippines was recently honored by the Alumni Association of Xavier School for winning the annual...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Philippine bidding to host Asian Skateboarding
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
After a successful 30th SEA Games hosting, the Philippines is set to be home to another prestigious sporting conclave with...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Northport whips Ginebra
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
NorthPort spoiled the birthday and the return of coach Tim Cone from his Southeast Asian Games triumph, dealing his Barangay...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
Tnt, Meralco lock horns
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
TNT KaTropa and Meralco Bolts fire the opening salvo tonight in a PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal duel between sister teams...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with