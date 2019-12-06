Philippines belles get back at old rivals

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women cranked it up in the fourth quarter to edge past Indonesia, 63-56, for a winning start in the 30th Southeast Asian Games basketball competition last night at the MOA Arena.

Janine Pontejos, Kelly Hayes,and Jack Animam sparked a 12-6 salvo to seize an eight-point cushion going to the last 36 seconds en route to a share of top spot with opening-day winner Thailand.

Pontejos led the way for the hosts with 16 markers spiked by two triples, to go with five steals and three assists, as Hayes added 12 and Jack Animam grabbed 12 rebounds to complement her nine-point, six-assist performance.

The Philippines exacted some form of revenge on the Indons, who beat them in group play last time, 68-78, and nosed them out of a podium finish via tiebreak.

“We’re happy to get past Indonesia. For the past two SEA Games that we played, they’re one of the teams that tormented us,” said Gilas women’s coach Pat Aquino.

The Pinay dribblers faced a seven-point deficit in the third period but, cheered on by the hometown crowd, roared back to life with Animam, Pontejos, Ana Alicia Castillo, Danica Jose and Ria Nabalan sparking a 14-5 blast for a 47-45 lead entering the fourth.

Yuri Anggraeni paced the Indons with 16.

The scores:

Philippines 63 – Pontejos 16, Hayes 12, Animam 9, Bernardino 7, Nabalan 7, Castillo 6, Jose 4, Cabinbin 0, Chan 0, Tongco 0, Castro 0.

Indonesia 56 – Anggraeni 16, Sutjiono 10, Dewi 8, Sophia 8, Ayuningrum 7, Antonio 4, Retong 3, Widyani 0, Wongsohardyo 0, Latifah 0, Lovito 0.

Quarterscores: 15-15, 31-34, 47-45, 63-56