PBA rookie aspirants show wares in draft combine

MANILA, Philippines — All 71 PBA rookie aspirants are expected to show up for the traditional Gatorade Draft Combine today and tomorrow at the Gatorade Hoops Center in Mandaluyong.

Roosevelt Adams

Rookie hopefuls, from Isaac Go to Fil-Am Roosevelt Adams, are going through a series of workouts to specifically measure their skills and test their athleticism.

Registration starts at 8 a.m.

The players initially undergo biometrics where they will be measured individually according to height, weight, and wingspan.

Later in the afternoon, applicants will be spread out to eight teams and play five-on-five games.

The second day of activity is more tedious as players are going to be divided into four teams to be bunched into two groups (Group A-1,A-2, A-3, A-4 and B-1, B-2, B-3, B-4) and play a series of games starting at 9 a.m.

Teams will play a single round within each group or a minimum of three games per team. Each game is played eight minutes per quarter, with ties to be broken via PBA quotient.

The top team in each group will later play in a one-game final.

Following the five-on-five games, there will be a three-point shootout with the participants to be selected by the sponsor.

Awarding ceremonies conclude the entire Draft Combine.

The 2019 Draft is set on Dec. 8 at the Robinsons Place in Ermita.