The STAR/Russell Palma
Philippines clinches first gold medals in 30th SEA Games
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2019 - 11:21am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 12:18 p.m.) — Team Philippines scored its first gold medals as John Rambo Chicano and Agatha Wong starred in the men's triathlon and Wushu women's taijiquan events, respectively, in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

Fellow Pinoy Kim Remolino also clinched the silver medal in the former.

Agatha Wong, for her part, landed a successful title defense after notching a score of 9.67 in the final round at the World Trade Center.

In the men's triathlon event, Chicano ran away with the gold after securing times of 0:21:19 in swimming, 1:00:07 in biking and 31:04 in running. Remolino was not that far behind with 20:57 in swimming, 1:00:32 in biking and 32:46 in running.

Golden morning 

Replicating Chicano's golden finish in the women's triathlon was Kim Mangrobang, who also secured a top podium finish, while fellow Filipina Kim Kilgroe also took the silver in the competition. 

Elsewhere, Sean Micha Aranar and Ana Nualla Manalo bagged their own golds in the Tango category of Dancesport competition, while the duo of Mark Jason Gayon and Mary Joy Reigen topped the Waltz category of the contest. 

The wins mark the country's first gold finishes in the bi-annual games.

The SEA Games are slated to run until December 11.

