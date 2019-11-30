Philippine squads reach bronze medal match in floorball

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine men's and women's floorball squads took a win and a draw, respectively, against Malaysian opponents in floorball at the UP College of Human Kinetics Gym on Friday.

Philippine men's floorball skipper Lucas Perez slotted a late goal in the dying seconds of their match to take the clutch victory, 8-7 for their second win in the biennial tournament.

Meanwhile, Roxane Ruiz found the back of the net in crunch time to salvage a draw, 4-4 in the women's contest.

With the results, both the men's and women's squad will be heading into bronze medal matches for each of their divisions.

The women will take the stage first on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. in a rematch with the Malaysians for the third place finish.

Their male counterparts will also see action later at 3:00 p.m. against Malaysia.