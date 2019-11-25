SEA GAMES 2019
Coach Let Dimzon of the Philippine Women's Football Team.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
Pinay booters take matters into own hands amid SEA Games food issues
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - November 25, 2019 - 4:15pm

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Members of the Philippine Women's National Football Team (PWNFT) are making their own adjustments following issues with food at the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

PWNFT head coach Let Dimzon, along with the rest of the coaches of the six participating countries in the women's football tournament, complained of the quality of meals served to them in their lodging at the Whitewoods Hotel in Silang, Cavite.

"The quality and quantity of the food is not enough. Sa variety din," Dimzon said.

During a press conference at the venue, coaches from Malaysia and Myanmar said that the food was a main issue for them, with most of the dishes served not fit for the diets of the athletes.

Dimzon, for her part, echoed the same sentiments.

"This morning, hindi enough yung rice, kikiam and eggs... walang nutrients eh," Dimzon said.

With the hotel unable to make any adjustments, Dimzon and the rest of the PWNFT coaching staff opted to solve the problem on their own.

"I think the hotel, they did not do anything, any adjustments in the preparations of the food... so that's why ang naging solution namin is to buy food outside," she said.

The team went out to buy groceries on Monday to ensure the quality of food the athletes will be able to consume.

Apart from their meals, Dimzon and the rest of the PWNFT also experienced problems with their accommodations.

READ: Accommodations a hassle even for home team

But with the games already so close at hand, they are choosing to simply take the situation as it is and focus on the games.

"We're trying to fix the problems, we don't want our players na iisipin pa yung mga ganung klaseng problema. We're trying to keep them focused," she said.

"Kami na mismong coaches gumagawa ng paraan, how we can solve it," she added.

Dimzon, however, couldn't help but lament the quality of organizing the Philippines has done so far.

Comparing it to other international competitions she has played and coached in, it was pretty dismal for the 40-year-old mentor.

"Siyempre nakakahiya with the other teams because I've been in the different compettiotns, we haven't experienced this kind of situation from the other tournaments," Dimzon said.

"Since na tayo yung host country, medyo disorganized, feels bad for us," she said.

Dimzon and the Malditas will begin their quest for a SEA Games podium finish when they face Myanmar at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Biñan football stadium.

