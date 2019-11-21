IN PHOTOS: Ateneo-UST UAAP Finals Game 2

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles took their third straight championship via sweep after beating the UST Growling Tigers, 86-79, in Game Two of the Season 82 finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

With Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena leading the charge, the Blue Eagles were able to arrest any challenges from the Espana squad.

UST brought a tougher fight against the defending champions in Game 2, with the Eagles needing to sink clutch baskets late in the game to close out the series.

Mark Nonoy and Rhenz Abando were key in the Tigers' push against Ravena and Ateneo.

But ultimately, the Blue Eagles were able to hold on for the win with the hot hands of Matt Nieto and SJ Belangel.

Peep these Game Two shots by Philstar.com lensman Erwin Cagadas.