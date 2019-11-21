SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Thirdy Ravena slams the ball against UST's Soulemane Chabi Yo.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
IN PHOTOS: Ateneo-UST UAAP Finals Game 2
(Philstar.com) - November 21, 2019 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles took their third straight championship via sweep after beating the UST Growling Tigers, 86-79, in Game Two of the Season 82 finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

With Finals MVP Thirdy Ravena leading the charge, the Blue Eagles were able to arrest any challenges from the Espana squad.

UST brought a tougher fight against the defending champions in Game 2, with the Eagles needing to sink clutch baskets late in the game to close out the series.

Mark Nonoy and Rhenz Abando were key in the Tigers' push against Ravena and Ateneo.

But ultimately, the Blue Eagles were able to hold on for the win with the hot hands of Matt Nieto and SJ Belangel.

Peep these Game Two shots by Philstar.com lensman Erwin Cagadas.

ATENEO EAGLES FINALS TIGERS UAAP UST
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines' top karateka bares alleged politicking in SEA Games snub
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In a lengthy Facebook post published on Wednesday, De Los Santos lamented the way he was treated by National Sports Association...
Sports
Trail Blazers waive veteran Pau Gasol
8 hours ago
Two-time NBA champion Pau Gasol said he's been waived by the Portland Trail Blazers, who inked him to a one-year contract...
Sports
Doncic delivers another triple-double as Mavs rout Warriors
7 hours ago
Luka Doncic posted his league-leading seventh triple double of the season en route to a 35-point performance as the Dallas...
Sports
Eagles sweep ’em all
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
History. Perfection. Dynasty.
Sports
SMB's Santos, Nabong, Tubid suspended for scuffle in Beermen practice
By Franco Luna | 1 day ago
San Miguel Beer on Tuesday announced it is indefinitely suspending Arwind Santos, Kelly Nabong and Ronald Tubid for their...
Sports
Latest
19 hours ago
Kelli dreams of Gold
By Joaquin Henson | 19 hours ago
The hard work will be all worth it if and when the Gilas women’s team finally bags its first-ever gold medal in the...
Sports
19 hours ago
Can Quizon add SEAG victory to his treasure chest?
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Filipino teenage chess sensation Daniel Quizon has won most of the blitz tournaments he participated in this year including...
Sports
1 day ago
Duterte: No corruption in construction of SEA Games cauldron
1 day ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday shrugged off the criticisms on the construction of the controversial P55-million cauldron...
Sports
1 day ago
Gilas women keep medal hopes high
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
After a series of heartbreaks, the more experienced Gilas women’s squad is determined to get over the hump when it vies...
Sports
2 days ago
P55-M SEA Games cauldron cheaper than Singapore's, Cayetano counters
By Rosette Adel | 2 days ago
House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig), also the chair of the Philippine Southeast Asia Games Organizing Committee, on...
Sports
2 days ago
Despite odds, lawn bowlers vow to deliver
By Dante Navarro | 2 days ago
Unlike some of the high-profile sports, little-known lawns bowls did produce for Team Philippines in the last Southeast Asian...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with