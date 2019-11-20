Eagles hold off Tigers, sweep way to UAAP three-peat

MANILA, Philippines – The Ateneo Blue Eagles completed a historic 16-0 sweep en route to their third-straight UAAP title after thwarting the UST Growling Tigers, 86-79, in Game Two of the Season 82 finals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Wednesday.

Led by the hot hands of SJ Belangel and Matt Nieto, the Blue Eagles were able to survive UST's tough challenge in the second half.

Unlike the first game, the Tigers were constantly hot on the heels of Ateneo.

With Mark Nonoy and Rhenz Abando leading the charge, UST kept themselves within striking distance of the Eagles.

Late in the fourth canto, UST got to within one, 66-67, after a CJ Cansino bucket. But a dagger from Belangel signaled the beginning of the end for the Tigers.

Thirdy Ravena and Angelo Kouame added to UST's woes in the endgame as Ateneo pulled away for the win.

The scores:

ATENEO 86 - Ravena 17, Belangel 14, Ma. Nieto 14, Kouame 7, Navarro 7, Go 6, Maagdenberg 6, Wong 5, Daves 4, Mi. Nieto 3, Mamuyac 2, Andrade 0.

UST 79 - Abando 16, Nonoy 14, Chabi Yo 11, Concepcion 8, Subido 8, Huang 7, Ando 6, Paraiso 5, Cansino 4, Bataller 0, Pangilinan 0.

Quarterscores: 31-18, 42-32, 67-62, 86-79.