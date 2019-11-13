Tigers oust Maroons in semis thriller, face Eagles in UAAP finals

MANILA, Philippines – Renzo Subido hit the go-ahead triple as the UST Growling Tigers escaped with a 68-65 victory over the UP Fighting Maroons to rule the step ladder semis in Season 82 of the UAAP men’s basketball at the Mall of Asia Arena Thursday.

With the Tigers trailing 63-65, Subido nailed the 3-point shot with 23.6 ticks left, UP failed to convert in the next possession, and reigning MVP Chabi Yo canned in two free throws in the next to arrive at the final count.

The Tigers thus earned the right to face defending champion Ateneo in the best-of-three finals series that begins Saturday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Ateneo swept the elimination round (14-0) and gained outright entry to the finals, leading to the stepladder semis among UP, FEU and UST. The Tigers disposed of the Tams to earn the right to battle No. 2 UP.

The Maroons enjoyed a twice-to-beat edge but failed to secure the second finals slot when they bowed to the Tigers last Wednesday, 89-69, leading to Thursday’s knockout match.