PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
North coach Cookie La’O and South mentor Charles Hong hold the huge trophy with Luigi Tabuena, event manager of the Philippine Golf Tour, ahead of The Duel – North vs South at Sta. Elena.
Fiery clashes up as Duel VI begins
(The Philippine Star) - November 13, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s top guns mix it up one last time in this year’s Philippine Golf Tour but in team play format as the Duel North vs South VI unwraps today  with the four-ball at Sta. Elena Golf Club in Laguna.

Man for man, the South squad appears to have the edge with Tony Lascuña, Reymon Jaraula and Jhonnel Ababa, who swept the last four legs of the milestone 10th season of the country’s premier circuit, spearheading the charge of the side that has won three of the first five editions of the event serving as the highlight of each PGT season put up by ICTSI.

But the Northerners have put emphasis on cohesion rather than individual skills, frustrating their fancied rivals the last time out at John Hay that saw them dominate the foursomes and four-ball formats to seize control before holding sway in the singles to pull off a three-point win and cut South’s series lead to 2-3.

North coach Cookie La’O and South counterpart Charles Hong have both expressed confidence in the run-up to the three-day event with each side hoping to draw the best from their combinations in the opening four-ball (best-ball) featuring six matches.

La’O is putting up the Keanu Jahns-Gerald Rosales pair against the multi-titled Jay Bayron and Albin Engino while Ira Alido teams up with Mars Pucay as they go up against Elmer Salvador and Jaraula of the South squad.

North’s Justin Quiban and new member Eric Gallardo clash with South’s Zanieboy Gialon and Jerson Balasabas with Lascuña and Nilo Salahog testing the mettle of Michael Bibat and Jun Bernis.

Rufino Bayron hopes to cash in on good form following a pro-am victory Monday as he and fellow Davaoeño Ababa tangle with North’s Ryan Lam and Fidel Concepcion then Jobim Carlos and Joenard Rates of North cap the day’s duel with Arnold Villacencio and Rene Menor of South.

Hostilities start at 7:30 a.m. with play shifting to foursomes (alternate shot) tomorrow. The deciding singles, featuring 12 matches, will be played Friday with the cast all ready to showcase their skills in individual play.

Team South actually trailed in the first two days in the fourth Duel at Wack Wack in 2015 but dominated the singles and won all but three matches to beat North, 12 1/2-11 1/2, and complete a back-to-back feat.

But the Northerners toughened up in the 2017 edition, also wresting control in the foursomes and four-ball before splitting the singles matches to prevail.

The top players in the OOM rankings each season make up the two teams with pro-am winner Rufino Bayron serving as Hong’s assistant in the South side and Miko Alejandro assisting La’O in the country’s version of the Ryder Cup.

DUEL NORTH GOLF CLUB SOUTH VI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kawhi's Clippers struggle but beat NBA champions Raptors
10 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard endured a difficult night against the club he led to an NBA title but his Los Angeles Clippers surged late to...
Sports
Spurs retire French NBA star Parker's number in ceremony
9 hours ago
French NBA star guard Tony Parker was given an emotional tribute Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) by the San Antonio Spurs, who...
Sports
The pressure cooker that is UP-UST Game 2
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
There are so many ways to put how big and crucial this match-up between the University of the Philippines and the University...
Sports
Complaint filed against MPBL personalities
By Evelyn Macairan | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League filed before the DOJ game-fixing complaint against 21 persons including SOCCSKSARGEN Marlins team owner and player Kevin Espinosa and some players of the Marlins team.
Sports
Ex-UST star Val Rosabal weighs in on Ayo’s Tigers
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Valentino Rosabal was in a happy mood following the huge 89-69 win by his alma mater, the University of Santo Tomas, over...
Sports
Latest
Durham eyes ultimate prize
By Joaquin Henson | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
With Meralco assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the coming PBA Governors Cup quarterfinals, Allen Durham said the other day what’s driving him to excel this conference is the goal to win the championship,...
2 hours ago
Sports
Martirez, Bona shine in PPS Contreras tilt
November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Althea Martirez dished out top form to emerge the lone “double” winner while John Kendrick Bona posted a win and a runner-up finish as they shared MVP honors in the PPS-PEPP Gov. E. Contreras national...
2 hours ago
Sports
Nationals, Alab split Friendlies
By Olmin Leyba | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas absorbed an 89-93 loss to a full-strength Alab Pilipinas in their second tuneup Monday night, taking a reality check less than a month before plunging into action in the Southeast Asian Games.
2 hours ago
Sports
Southwoods presents Chairman’s Charity Cup
November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club continues commitment to its corporate social responsibility duties when it hosts more than 350 participants in the forthcoming Chairman’s Charity Cup slated Nov....
2 hours ago
Sports
Farewell to Bong
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The last time I saw Lucio Tan Jr. was when UE beat La Salle, 89-88, in the UAAP at the MOA Arena last September.
2 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with