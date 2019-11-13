PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
NLEX’s Poy Erram prepares to take an undergoal shot against Magnolia’s Ian Sangalang in their game Sunday. The Road Warriors rallied from 26 points down to pull off an 86-85 stunner.
PBA
Guiao: We’re not to stop yet
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - November 13, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — NLEX, the hottest team of the tournament, zeroes in on a possible top seeding as the Road Warriors target their ninth win overall against embattled NorthPort today in the PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Road Warriors (8-1) have strung up five straight wins highlighted by epic come-from-behind verdicts over Barangay Ginebra and Magnolia and a 13-point conquest of erswhile unbeaten TNT, and coach Yeng Guiao said they shouldn’t stop there.

“We need to preserve our gains by improving on our consistency and this game is a big test,” said Guiao of their 4:30 p.m. match with the skidding Batang Pier (3-6).

“Our focus is on execution and trying to get better for the next round,” added Guiao, whose side is already assured of  a Top 4 spot and win-once bonus in the Last-8 whatever happens in their last two elims assignments.

Alaska (3-6) and Phoenix Pulse (2-7) clash in the other game at 7 p.m., seeking to bolster their respective playoffs drives.

The Aces are tied with the NorthPort Batang Pier at No. 8 while the Fuel Masters stand at 10th, still entertaining slim hopes to advance.  

NLEX, which is expected to give guard Kevin Alas his first taste of action coming off his ACL injury, put itself in good position to vie for No. 1 after clawing back from 26 points down to edge the Hotshots in an 86-85 thriller last Sunday.

“Among the top teams in the league right now, we’re the ones with the least experience. As a team, this is the farthest we’ve been in terms of standings so we need these kinds of game. We need tests like these just to toughen us up, just to build our character, “ said Guiao.

The Batang Pier, hurt by the sudden exit of ACL-hit rookie guard Robert Bolick, suffered back-to-back losses to Alaska and Meralco to find themselves on the fringe of the quarterfinal cutoff.

“It’s a do-or-die for us. We’ll do our best as always,” said NorthPort mentor Pido Jarencio, hoping to get big-time performances from import Michael Qualls, big man Christian Standhardinger and Sean Anthony against NLEX’s well-oiled crew led by Manny Harris, Kiefer Ravena, Poy Erram and Jericho Cruz.

COACH GUIAO NLEX
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kawhi's Clippers struggle but beat NBA champions Raptors
10 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard endured a difficult night against the club he led to an NBA title but his Los Angeles Clippers surged late to...
Sports
Spurs retire French NBA star Parker's number in ceremony
9 hours ago
French NBA star guard Tony Parker was given an emotional tribute Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) by the San Antonio Spurs, who...
Sports
The pressure cooker that is UP-UST Game 2
By Rick Olivares | 12 hours ago
There are so many ways to put how big and crucial this match-up between the University of the Philippines and the University...
Sports
Ex-UST star Val Rosabal weighs in on Ayo’s Tigers
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
Valentino Rosabal was in a happy mood following the huge 89-69 win by his alma mater, the University of Santo Tomas, over...
Sports
Fil-Ams in hot NBA start
By Joaquin M. Henson | November 12, 2019 - 12:00am
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson are off to a strong start in the NBA this season with both Fil-Ams providing a lift to their teams.
Sports
Latest
Complaint filed against MPBL personalities
By Evelyn Macairan | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League filed before the DOJ game-fixing complaint against 21 persons including SOCCSKSARGEN Marlins team owner and player Kevin Espinosa and some players of the Marlins team.
2 hours ago
Sports
Durham eyes ultimate prize
By Joaquin Henson | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
With Meralco assured of a twice-to-beat advantage in the coming PBA Governors Cup quarterfinals, Allen Durham said the other day what’s driving him to excel this conference is the goal to win the championship,...
2 hours ago
Sports
Martirez, Bona shine in PPS Contreras tilt
November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Althea Martirez dished out top form to emerge the lone “double” winner while John Kendrick Bona posted a win and a runner-up finish as they shared MVP honors in the PPS-PEPP Gov. E. Contreras national...
2 hours ago
Sports
Nationals, Alab split Friendlies
By Olmin Leyba | November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Gilas Pilipinas absorbed an 89-93 loss to a full-strength Alab Pilipinas in their second tuneup Monday night, taking a reality check less than a month before plunging into action in the Southeast Asian Games.
2 hours ago
Sports
Southwoods presents Chairman’s Charity Cup
November 13, 2019 - 12:00am
The Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club continues commitment to its corporate social responsibility duties when it hosts more than 350 participants in the forthcoming Chairman’s Charity Cup slated Nov....
2 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with