Tigers hold off Maroons, force do-or-die clash

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 7:16 p.m.) – The UST Growling Tigers continued their run in the UAAP Season 82 men's basketball tournament after edging the twice-to-beat UP Fighting Maroons, 89-69, in their step ladder semis collision at the Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

A hot start propelled the Tigers past the second-seeded Maroons to erase the twice-to-beat advantage.

It was all UST from the get-go with an offensive barrage from a number of Tigers bombarding the Maroons.

Like what they've did all season long, UST waxed hot from deep with Rhenz Abando and Mark Nonoy sinking threes that extinguised any comeback efforts from the Maroons.

In the third quarter, the Espana squad led by as much as 19.

But the Fighting Maroons weren't about to take the beating lying down.

Scoring a season-high 20 points, Juan Gomez de Liaño willed the Maroons back into the game and trimmed the lead to single digits, 63-72, late in the fourth.

But back-to-back triples from Sherwin Concepcion and Mark Nonoy iced the game for UST.

After that, UP simply collapsed with the Tigers having their way.

Capped off with a Soulemane Chabi Yo dunk, the UST Growling Tigers live to see another day in Season 82.

A total team effort pushed UST past UP with Abando, Nonoy and Chabi Yo all scoring in double digits.

Abando and Chabi Yo finished with 17 while Nonoy chipped in with 16.

Gomez de Liaño led the Maroons with his 20 points while former MVP Bright Akhuetie finished with 19.

UP and UST will have a knockout match on Wednesday for the right to face Ateneo.