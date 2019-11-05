PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Parks makes TnT ‘so much tougher’
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - November 5, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — TNT KaTropa coach Bong Ravena welcomed the arrival of Rayray Parks, saying the rookie sensation injects more versatility to the team seeking to strike gold again in the PBA.

“We made this move for the future. Adding another playmaker who can also defend at a high level around our franchise player Jason Castro will make us so much tougher,” Ravena said in a text message yesterday.

After absorbing their first setback in the PBA Governors’ Cup, the 7-1 KaTropa got busy during the holiday break negotiating with Blackwater to try to tab Parks. They gave up Don Trollano and Tony Semerad and a future draft pick in the final deal that was approved by the PBA Sunday night.

Parks started working out with TNT yesterday, joining a squad dealing with the four-week absence of Castro due to soleus muscle strain.

“We gave up a lot to get him. We loved both Don and Tony. Both of them fit well with us. I just couldn’t turn down the chance to get a player who can defend positions 1-4,” said Ravena.

“Ray is a legit two-way player. He is better defensively than he is offensively. Offensively, we can play through him on balls and in the post. He is a willing passer and is not selfish. We think Parks will fit well with us going forward,” he added.

Parks, son of the late great import Bobby Parks, is expected to play his first game for TNT on Friday against Barangay Ginebra.

“It may take him a few weeks to get comfortable but by the playoffs, he will know what we need from him,” said Ravena.

The 6-foot-4 Parks’ move to playoffs-bound TNT gave him a chance to play more games and possibly meet the 70 percent of games played criteria that will make him eligible for the Rookie of the Year award. 

Parks missed the entire Philippine Cup as he finished his duties for Alab Pilipinas in the Asean Basketball Legaue before joining Blackwater in the mid-season Commissioner’s Cup.

He averaged 20.11 points, five rebounds and 3.56 assists in the Governors’ Cup prior to the trade.

