Cavaliers, Warriors sustain top form in UNTV meet games tomorrow

MANILA, Philippines — Defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines extended its winning streak to five games while Department of Environment and Natural Resources stunned Malacañang-Philippine Sports Commission, 80-77, in the 8th UNTV Cup held over the weekend at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The AFP Cavaliers bucked a slow start to beat the Ombudsman Graftbusters, 92-74, to stay unbeaten in the Group A elims of the annual tournament for public servants.

The Cavaliers erased a 20-13 first-quarter deficit as Romeo Almerol and Wilfredo Casulla struck hard in the middle quarters, giving them a 67-55 lead going into the payoff period, which they protected to prevail.

The DENR Warriors leaned on Ed Rivera and Arturo Atablanco to notch their fourth straight win while snapping the four-game winning run of the Malacañang-PSC Kamao in Group B.