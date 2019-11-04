Belangel poised to take over point guard duties for immaculate Eagles

MANILA, Philippines – With Ateneo floor leader Matt Nieto having, at most, three games left in his collegiate career, another point guard is looking more than ready to take up the mantle for the Blue Eagles: SJ Belangel.

The crafty sophomore came up big in dropping a career-high 14 points on 5-of-9 shooting in just 13 minutes in Ateneo’s 86-64 mauling of UP to close out the elimination round last Wednesday.

The 20-year-old guard’s scoring burst in limited time helped the two-time defending champions seal the first 14-0 sweep and outright finals berth in UAAP seniors basketball since UE's feat 12 years ago.

Because of this, Belangel was awarded his first-ever Chooks-to-Go Collegiate Press Corps UAAP Player of the Week award.

Right now, the Blue Eagles’ promising prospect is not only playing for another championship, but for his graduating seniors as well.

“Sa akin lang, para 'to sa mga seniors ko especially kay kuya Matt at kuya Mike [Nieto] at saka siyempre yung ibang seniors kasi last year na nila,” he said after yet another triumph over the Fighting Maroons whom they downed in last year's Finals.

“Nung juniors, wala akong chance na makasama sila kaya lagi ko na lang nire-remind sa sarili na lalaro ako para sa mga seniors ko. Luckily, maganda laro ko.”

Even in an impressively deep rotation like Ateneo’s, Belangel has managed to carve out his niche as a reliable reserve for Tab Baldwin with averages of 6.4 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 40.5 percent shooting from the three-point area in just under 12 minutes.

Though he has quite a few more steps to take before realizing his potential, Belangel is just chipping in whatever help he can give whenever his number is called, especially now that Ateneo is just two wins away from a three-peat.

“Lagi lang ready whether pinapalaro ka or 'di man,” he said. “Basta pag nasa bench ka, kapag tinawag ka ni coach, laging ready lang. Kahit one minute ka lang, bigay mo lahat.”

Belangel bested a list of veterans like La Salle’s Jamie Malonzo, UE's Rey Suerte, Adamson's Mar Prado, and National U's Jack Animam for the weekly award handed out by print and online scribes covering the beat.