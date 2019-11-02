PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Forest Hills Golf and Country Club will host the Cherrylume Chairman’s Cup on Nov. 16-17, a highly anticipated event with the slots for 400 players filled up just a week after opening the registration.
Forest Hills Chairman’s Cup set
(The Philippine Star) - November 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —Forest Hills Golf and Country Club will host the Cherrylume Chairman's Cup on Nov. 16-17, a highly anticipated event with the slots for 400 players filled up just a week after opening the registration.

Participants can look forward to a GAC sedan, a Texas Eagle golf cart, from Turf Co., a Cobra F7 iron set complete with Cobra F7 driver and puma golf bag from J-Ten Sports Inc., and a GPS Tracker from Silicon and Computer as holes-in-one prizes. Cash prizes close to P300,000 from Taishan Insurance Brokers Philippines and Hoher Inc. are also on offer at both Forest Hills’ Nicklaus and Palmer courses that would surely spice up the annual affair for club chairman Atty. Ferdinand Santos.

On top of that, fabulous items will be raffled off at the awards night, according to general manager Raymond Bunquin.

Aside from Cherrylume, Escala Tagaytay, Megaforce Security Services Corp., Golforce and City Advertising are title presenters. Elm’s Kapihan Group, J-Ten Sports Inc. and Luisita Golf and Country club are gold sponsors while Logitech Philippines, Metro Rail Transit Dev. Co. and Klio International Marketing are silver sponsors.

