The 33-year-old Gomez punished Severino, an Asian and ASEAN Para Games gold medalist who recently topped the semifinals of the Olympiad qualifier back home, with a vicious attack that resulted to the former trapping the latter's queen and carving out the win.
Pinoy Grandmaster rules Pattaya Open
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - October 31, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA,Philippines — Two-time Philippine champion Grandmaster John Paul Gomez downed countryman FIDE Master Sander Severino in 42 moves of a Caro-Kann duel to rule the premier division of the Thailand Pattaya Open yesterday.

The 33-year-old Gomez punished Severino, an Asian and ASEAN Para Games gold medalist who recently topped the semifinals of the Olympiad qualifier back home, with a vicious attack that resulted to the former trapping the latter’s queen and carving out the win.

Gomez, who finished with 7.5 points, took the title when erstwhile co-leader, FM Kulpruethanon Thanadon of Thailand, succumbed to Filipino International Master Haridas Pascua in 48 moves of a Scotch duel.

Pascua ended up solo second with seven points while GM Bong Villamayor, a Filipino representing Singapore, wound up third after edging fellow 6.5-pointers that included Philippine bets IM Daniel Quizon (fourth), Severino (fifth), FM Nelson Mariano III (sixth), and Henry Lopez (ninth).

Gomez’s next goal is to make the national team for the World Chess Olympiad in Khanty-Mansiysk, Russia next year.

