Raymund Almazan of Meralco and San Miguel's June Mar Fajardo are PBA Co-Players of the Week.
SMB's Fajardo, Meralco's Almazan share weekly PBA player citation
(Philstar.com) - October 23, 2019 - 5:11pm

MANILA, Philippines – The big men are lording it over in the PBA Governors Cup.

June Mar Fajardo and Raymund Almazan made their presence felt inside in leading their respective teams to crucial victories in the period October 14-20, earning for them as PBA Press Corps-Cignal Co-Player of the Week.

This marks the second straight time two players shared the distinct honor after Troy Rosario of TnT Katropa and Alaska’s Jeron Teng last week.

Rosario almost earned the citation again but fell one vote short of tying Fajardo and Almazan.

The 29-year-old Fajardo scored 19 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and issued four assists as San Miguel rallied past Columbian Dyip, 113-107.

Fajardo scored nine of his output in the fourth quarter as he teamed up with import Dezmine Wells in overhauling an 82-91 deficit in the final eight minutes to steer the Beermen to their first victory over the upset-conscious Dyip in three outings this season.

The Beermen improved their record to 5-1 overall for solo second.

Not to be outdone, Almazan finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds as Meralco turned back Blackwater, 106-97. It's the second time this conference the former NCAA MVP out of Letran had been named Player of the Week.

The Bolts remained at fourth place with a 4-2 card.

Other considered for the weekly honor were the Barangay Ginebra trio of Japeth Aguilar, Stanley Pringle, and Scottie Thompson, Kiefer Ravena and JR Quinahan of NLEX, and Blackwater’s Mac Belo and Mike DiGregorio prior to his trade to TnT Katropa.

