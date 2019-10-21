PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
San Beda head coach Boyet Fernandez
Rare San Beda NCAA title sweep not on Fernadez's mind
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 21, 2019 - 2:53pm

Games Tuesday 
(Flying V Centre, San Juan)
10 a.m. – EAC vs. Mapua (non-bearing)
12 p.m. – CSB-LSGH vs. AU (playoff for No. 4)

MANILA, Philippines – For the first time in five years as San Beda coach, Boyet Fernandez will have a crack at an NCAA title sweep.

But for Fernandez, he just wants a title whether it’s a sweep or not.

“The goal is to just win the championship, that’s our biggest concern right now,” said Fernandez, whose Lions swept the elimination round in 18 games to automatically advance the best-of-three finals starting November 12 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

Fernandez is on his fifth season with the Lions and won four championships along the way. Of those conquests, he has never experienced a sweep.

This marked the first time he will have a chance to accomplish such feat last done by the same San Beda nine seasons ago under then coach Frankie Lim.

Fernandez, however, thinks pondering too much of the potential sweep could backfire on them just like what happened to Lyceum of the Philippines University, which swept all 18 elimination round games before being swept by San Beda in the finals two years ago.

“It will be added pressure to think so much of the sweep. The right attitude is just to take it one game at a time and not thinking ahead that too much,” said Fernandez.

The sweep reduced the Final Four to a stepladder semis with No. 3 Letran (12.6) battling No. 4 San Sebastian (11-7) with the winner clashing with No. 2 LPU (13-5) for the right to battle the top-seeded San Beda in the finale.

Meanwhile, La Salle-Greenhills and Arellano will battle for the last Final Four spot as the two collide at 12 p.m. Tuesday.

The Junior Blazers and Braves actually ended up tied in a three-team tie for No. 3 with San Sebastian Staglets but the latter emerged with the highest quotient that sent the former two to a knockout showdown.

The winner of the LSGH-AU duel will tackle top seed San Beda while the other Final Four match pits No. 2 LPU with No. 3 SSC.

Both the Red Cubs and Junior Pirates enjoy a twice-to-beat edge.

BOYET FERNANDEZ LIONS NCAA SAN BEDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Embattled Calvin Abueva apologizes to PBA, Ray Parks
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Months after the league imposed an indefinite suspension on Abueva following a series of on-court incidents last May, the...
Sports
Poaching
By Bill Velasco | October 21, 2019 - 12:00am
There is no doubt amateur basketball players have got it so good. We’ve all heard the stories of high school players in the provinces being offered mobile phones, sneakers, food allowances, cars, cash, employment...
Sports
Lakers, Clippers set to star in wide-open NBA season
5 hours ago
It's a whole new ballgame in the NBA, where a seismic shift in star talent has flung the door wide open to an array of 2020...
Sports
Lakers' Kuzma ruled out for NBA season opener
5 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers say Kyle Kuzma won't play when they open the NBA season against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday...
Sports
'Very proud' Murray wins first ATP title since March 2017
5 hours ago
Andy Murray said he was "very proud" after earning his first ATP title since March 2017 on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory...
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
Eagles rule the UAAP pool for 6th straight year
2 hours ago
Just when everyone thought that Ateneo’s dominant reign in the UAAP Season 82 men’s swimming championships has...
Sports
3 hours ago
UST's Cansino, Adamson's Prado named UAAP week's best players
3 hours ago
CJ Cansino is not yet 100%, but he is nonetheless going all out in leading UST's quest to return to the playoffs in the 82nd...
Sports
16 hours ago
Beermen solve puzzle
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
For all their successes in 2019, there’s one thing that gnawed at PBA Philippine Cup and Commissioner’s Cup titlist...
Sports
16 hours ago
Duke out to reclaim 5150 Subic crown
16 hours ago
Dimity Lee Duke hopes to ride on the momentum of her recent victory but in a different course setup in search of redemption...
Sports
16 hours ago
Pinoy baseball up for promotion
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
The Philippines is expected to be elevated in the world honor roll after defeating three teams that are ranked higher at the...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with