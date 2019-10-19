Betten seeks payback in Black Arrow 5150

MANILA, Philippines — Sam Betten tries to get back at fellow Aussie Mitch Robins and reclaim his revered spot on the 5150 ladder in the second Black Arrow Express 5150 on Oct. 27 in Subic Bay.

Robins foiled Betten’s drive for a record fourth straight championship in Subic 5150 races in the inaugural Black Arrow Express race disputed over the Olympic distance of 1.5k swim-40K bike-10K run.

But Betten is all geared up for another crack at a 5150 crown.

A spirited duel looms in the centerpiece pro division with Czech ace Jakub Langhammer also vying in the event offering $10,000 to the champion.

Also on tap in the event, organized by Sunrise Events, Inc., are the women’s pro division and the Asian Elite for men and women offering a top purse of P200,000 .

Sharing center stage is the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint and a 5km run put up by Go for Gold to help Filipino athletes promote excellence.