NCA derby heats up
(The Philippine Star) - October 19, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The race for the Fighter of the Year honors heats up with Tuesday’s staging of the penultimate National Cockers Association derby at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The exciting race enters a fitting climax in the NCA Big Event on Oct. 29.

The last two NCA derbies will determine the winner currently paced by BG Jimafer  GE and Jade Red with 17 1/5 points, SAP with 16, San Leonardo with 15, Ahluck Camsur with 14, Tres Marias and Finance Entry with 13 1/2, 114 RT and Binangonan with 13, Diego with 12, Pitmaster’s’Live, Arayat, and Sagupaan/Ready to fight with 11 1/5, Goldquest LDI and GE Jimafer CE with 11, and PS Tarlac Mayap and Bluemax Roan with 10 1/5.

Hosted by Ricky Magtoto, Willard Ty, Harold Ramos, Jojo Cruz and the NCA, the event will also feature invited guests including Atong Ang, Bong Pineda, Dylan, Aldo, Sandy & Palito, Anthony Lim, Atty. Astorga, Gerry Ramos, RJ Mea, ESM Jobo, Mike Tiqui, Sonny Lagon, Ma’am Rhona, and Gilli Sarimanok among others.

