Belingon submits to Fernandes, fails to regain bantamweight belt

TOKYO, Japan — Kevin Belingon fell short in his bid to regain the ONE Bantamweight World Championship belt after falling once again against Bibiano Fernandes in ONE: Century Part II here on Sunday.

In their fourth bout against each other, Fernandes came out on top after catching the Team Lakay fighter in a rear naked choke with 2:16 left in the second round.

Belingon now has a 1-3 record against the Brazilian.

Team Lakay has lost two of their three bouts so far here in ONE Championship's 100th showcase.

Honorio Banario will look to take one back for the Baguio-based stable when he faces Shinya Aoki.