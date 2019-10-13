PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Danny Kingad suffered a setback against Flyweight King Demetrious Johnson in ONE: Century Part I in Tokyo on Sunday
ONE Championship
Back to the drawing board for Kingad after loss to Demetrious Johnson
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2019 - 6:16pm

TOKYO, Japan — Danny Kingad wasted no time in getting back to work after suffering a setback against Demetrious Johnson in ONE: Century Part I here on Sunday.

Immediately after the bout, Kingad went back to his dressing room and simulated what went wrong in his loss with Team Lakay Coach Mark Sangiao.

"Sa performance, wala eh. Kailangan pang balik ulit sa gym. May kulang pa din na di pa natin alam," Kingad said.

"Kailangan panoorin pa namin tapos balik ulit sa gym," he added.

Kingad was smothered by Johnson in a three-round slugfest for the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix championship.

The American fighter kept Kingad on the ground, using grappling and wrestling to take the upperhand against the 23-year-old.

"Nagkumpyansa ako sa striking ko. Di ako nag-wrestling, siya yung nag-wrestling sakin," he said.

But the Baguio-based fighter did not leave the cage empty-handed.

Experiencing a match with a legend like Johnson, Kingad was able to pick up some valuable lessons.

"Sa lahat ng laro ko talagang always na iniimprove ko yung skills ko," Kingad said.

"Madami akong mga natutunan sakanya. Yung isa yung fake tapos takedown, yung isa pa yung galaw nang galaw siya," he said.

After only his second loss in his professional MMA career, Kingad is ready to face anybody for a bounce-back win.

"Next step ko, laro parin kahit sino. Kung ano yung ibigay ng ONE Championship," he said. 

