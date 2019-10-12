UNTV action in high gear

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang-Philippine Sports Commission tries to add GSIS to its growing list of victims when they clash tomorrow while two-time champion Judiciary goes for back-to-back wins in the 8th UNTV Cup at the Pasig City Sports Center.

The Malacañang-PSC Kamao battle the Furies at 2 p.m. with the former shooting for their third straight win in the annual tournament designed for public servants.

Led by former national pool member Erick dela Cuesta and Ian Garrido, the Kamao started strong by beating NHA (77-76) and Judiciary (64-60) in Group B elims.

The Furies, on the other hand, have dropped their first two games and need huge numbers from Rene Boy Banzali if they are to upset the Kamao.

Clashing in the other Group B match at 5 p.m. are the Judiciary Magis and the NHA Builders while PhilHealth hopes to chalk up its first win when it tackles Ombudsman in the lone Group A.

Both Judiciary and NHA are sporting similar 1-1 cards, guaranteeing another exciting match in the tournament offering P4 million to the chosen charity of the champion team.

Also expected to deliver for the Kamao are JA Roque and Visnu Das Javier, who also finished in double figures in their win over the Builders.

NHA’s Alvin Vitug should be a marked man after exploding for 34 points the last time.

Defending champion Armed Forces of the Philippines leads Group A with a perfect 3-0 record.