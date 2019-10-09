PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Azkals goalkeeper Neil Etheridge will make his return against China on October 15 in Bacolod City
Instagram/Neil Etheridge
Neil Etheridge to make Azkals return vs China
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 9, 2019 - 11:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Goalkeeper Neil Etheridge is making his return to the Philippine Azkals after being sidelined by injury.

Listed in the official 23-man-lineup, Etheridge will be suiting up for the Filipino booters against China on October 15 in Bacolod for the squad's third match in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Etheridge suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Cardiff City and missed out on the first two qualifiers against Syria and Guam last September.

The 29-year-old also missed out on the AFC Asian Cup 2019 and the AFF Suzuki Cup for the Azkals because of his commitments with Cardiff.

Michael Falkesgaard, who was the Filipino booters' starting goalkeeper during Etherdige's absence, is also listed in the lineup against China.

