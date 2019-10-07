PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Dawn Macandili and Majoy Baron clinched individual awards in the recently concluded ASEAN Grand Prix second leg held in Laguna
Photo courtesy of Denver del Rosario
Philippines' Baron, Macandili win awards in ASEAN Grand Prix
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2019 - 11:25am

SANTA ROSA, Laguna — Majoy Baron and Dawn Macandili were two of the brightest stars for the Philippines in the recently concluded ASEAN Grand Prix second leg.

The former DLSU stars stood out among the four nations, clinching individual awards for their prowess on the court.

History repeated for Baron after taking back-to-back best middle blocker titles in the first and second leg of the Grand Prix.

"For me, parang deja vu. Nangyari ulit kung ano yung nangyari sa Thailand. Syempre, super happy parin na narecognize yung effort [ko]," Baron said.

Meanwhile, Macandili proved her worth as 'one of Asia's finest' after taking the best libero plum.

She averaged 5.4 excellent digs per set and contributed well on the receiving end.

The 5-foot volleybelle, however, downplayed her individual performance.

"Marami pa akong lapses, mas marami pa akong gustong itulong sa team," Macandili said.

"Patuloy kong i-improve ang sarili ko and magttrabaho pa ako sa training para makatulong pa ako sa team," she added.

The Philippines settled for a bronze medal in the second leg of the Grand Prix after falling against Indonesia in four sets on Sunday.

