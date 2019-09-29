PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
UP head coach Bo Perasol charged into the court with 6:23 remaining in the third quarter and complained to the officials on a non-call. He was ejected and may be suspended for a game.
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
UP's Perasol remorseful after outburst in Maroons-Eagles clash
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 29, 2019 - 9:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — UP head coach Bo Perasol may be in danger of a one-game suspension after being thrown out in the Maroons' clash against Ateneo in the 82nd UAAP men's basketball tournament Sunday.

With 6:23 remaining in the third quarter, Perasol charged to the court with his fists clenched, complaining about a missed foul call on Jerson Prado.

The Diliman-based tactician was swiftly ejected from the game, with his team trailing 35-47.

After that, things turned even more sour for the Maroons, who absorbed a 63-89 beatdown in a rematch of last year's Finals.

Perasol, for his part, was apologetic for his behavior after the game.

"I have to think about my composure because that is what I preach," Perasol said.

"I was the one who lost it... That was basically the reason why we played that way," he added.

The Maroons were humbled by Ateneo, with the defending champions simply playing clinical basketball against them.

But the UP mentor doesn't see the loss and the ejection as something that will define their season.

"That was a lesson for me... I don't think that's who we are," he said.

Despite the possibility of Perasol's suspension, veteran Javi Gomez de Liaño had faith that his team will push through.

"We just have to trust each other. That's it... we should always keep our heads up," Gomez de Liaño said.

