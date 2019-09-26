What does this tournament between PVL, PSL mean?

MANILA, Philippines – Philstar.com yesterday broke the news of the upcoming national tournament between the Premier Volleyball League and the Philippine Superliga that is slated for June 2020.

Both leagues will come together after their respective import-backed and all-Filipino tournaments in a battle royale to determine who will be the national champion.

Now what does this all mean? Let us count the ways.

Excitement level will reach feverish proportions

It will pique the interest of fans, sponsors, media and well... everyone. Where will this lead to? A unified league? Maybe. Maybe not.

Even if the PVL and PSL don’t unify, it is fine. Think of this as the Philippine version of the American Major League baseball where you have the National League and the American League. Teams have their few crossover matches during the season, but the excitement is when the best of each moves up to the world series. It is in that vein for this national tournament between the PVL and the PSL.

You will see dream matches between F2 versus Creamline. That renews a rivalry between Ramil De Jesus and Tai Bundit. And that’s just one match up. Who knows what other rivalries will form?

Clubs from both leagues will beef up

Bragging rights, prestige and well… their longevity will be at stake here. As a result, you can be sure that all clubs will try to stock up and sign the best players possible. This will mean a good career and security for players who will get longer contracts and will opt to stay with one club rather than move.

This will benefit the national team

With the level of competition going up, it will push the players. And that can only mean well for the national team.

The ultimate winners will be Philippine volleyball and the fans. It also sends a message that this is a sport that is trying to do it right. And it will lead the way for other sports.