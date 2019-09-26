PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
The future of Philippine volleyball looks to get even brighter as sportsman Raffy Villavicencio (middle) brings PSL president and COO Ian Laurel (first from left), PSL Chairman and CEO Philip Ella Juico (second from left), and PVL’s Richard Palou and tournament director Joey Guillermo together to discuss ways by which the two leagues can forge a partnership for the development of Philippine volleyball, with the Larong Volleyball sa Pilipinas Inc. playing a crucial role.
What does this tournament between PVL, PSL mean?
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - September 26, 2019 - 11:28am

MANILA, Philippines – Philstar.com yesterday broke the news of the upcoming national tournament between the Premier Volleyball League and the Philippine Superliga that is slated for June 2020.

Both leagues will come together after their respective import-backed and all-Filipino tournaments in a battle royale to determine who will be the national champion.

Now what does this all mean? Let us count the ways.

Excitement level will reach feverish proportions

It will pique the interest of fans, sponsors, media and well... everyone. Where will this lead to? A unified league? Maybe. Maybe not. 

Even if the PVL and PSL don’t unify, it is fine. Think of this as the Philippine version of the American Major League baseball where you have the National League and the American League. Teams have their few crossover matches during the season, but the excitement is when the best of each moves up to the world series. It is in that vein for this national tournament between the PVL and the PSL.

You will see dream matches between F2 versus Creamline. That renews a rivalry between Ramil De Jesus and Tai Bundit. And that’s just one match up. Who knows what other rivalries will form?

Clubs from both leagues will beef up 

Bragging rights, prestige and well… their longevity will be at stake here. As a result, you can be sure that all clubs will try to stock up and sign the best players possible. This will mean a good career and security for players who will get longer contracts and will opt to stay with one club rather than move.

This will benefit the national team

With the level of competition going up, it will push the players. And that can only mean well for the national team.

The ultimate winners will be Philippine volleyball and the fans. It also sends a message that this is a sport that is trying to do it right. And it will lead the way for other sports.

PVL SUPERLIGA VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Family affair: UP's Kobe Paras 'motivated' by mom at courtside
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
"It's good you know, my mom rarely watches my game so it's just a blessing in disguise so I'm just really happy na I have...
Sports
'No hard feelings' for UP's Ricci Rivero after facing ex-team La Salle
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After a squeaker 72-71 victory courtesy of a Juan Gomez de Liano triple late in the game, Rivero emerged victorious over his...
Sports
PVL, PSL unite for better Philippine volleyball future
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
The Premier Volleyball League and Philippine Superliga playing sweet music together? You bet.
Sports
Vision for 2023
By Joaquin M. Henson | September 26, 2019 - 12:00am
The consensus is the next Gilas head coach must be exclusively dedicated to taking the national team to the next level.
Sports
Maroons storm back, squeak past Archers for fifth win
By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
The UP Fighting Maroons erased a double-digit deficit to turn back the DLSU Green Archers, 72-71, in the 82nd UAAP men’s...
Sports
Latest
7 minutes ago
Ateneo's Baldwin sees 'playoff atmosphere' in collision with UP
By Luisa Morales | 7 minutes ago
Dubbed as the "Battle of Katipunan", the clash will be a rematch of last season's Finals where Ateneo emerged as the eventual...
Sports
2 hours ago
Streaking Angels grab No. 2, crush Perlas 6
2 hours ago
Not only did the victory net the Angels the second spot at 7-2 behind the unbeaten Creamline Cool Smashers but it also avenged...
Sports
2 hours ago
UAAP basketball: Ateneo, UP, NU find their groove
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The standings of the UAAP men’s basketball tournament were shook up last Wednesday, September 25. 
Sports
2 hours ago
World Championships seek Bolt successor, shake off doping
2 hours ago
The first World Athletics Championships of the post-Usain Bolt era get under way here Friday with the sport desperately seeking...
Sports
2 hours ago
What does this tournament between PVL, PSL mean?
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Both leagues will come together after their respective import-backed and all-Filipino tournaments in a battle royale to determine...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with