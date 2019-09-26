Brahmans eye 6th win

Games today (Olivarez gym, Parañaque City)

12 noon – TIP vs NCBA/ 2 p.m. – Diliman vs CEU/ 4 p.m. – UB vs Olivarez

MANILA, Philippines — University of Batangas tries to extend its winning streak to six games today while Centro Escolar University and Diliman College renew their rivalry in the PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League at the Olivarez College gym in Parañaque City.

The UB Brahmans battle the Olivarez Sea Lions at 4 p.m. with the former determined to protect their unblemished record.

NCBA and TIP clash at 12 noon with both teams out to nail their first win, then old rivals Diliman and CEU mix it up at 2 p.m.