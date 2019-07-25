NEW ON NETFLIX
Chihiro Ikeda
Ikeda dominates with bogey-free 63, leads by five
Dante Navarro (The Philippine Star) - July 25, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Chihiro Ikeda kept the momentum of her strong windup at Pradera Verde and sizzled in hot, soft conditions in Baguio City yesterday, coming through with a bogey-free six-under 63 to open a huge five-stroke lead over Princess Superal at the start of the ICTSI Camp John Hay Ladies Championship.

Ikeda used solid putting to complement her superb driving and iron play as she produced six birdies, including four at the front of the up-and-down layout that stood out in the early going of the P1-million tournament serving as the ninth leg of the seventh Ladies Philippine Golf Tour put up by ICTSI.

Though she slowed down with two birdies at the back, they proved enough to put the former SEA Games gold medalist, who nipped Pauline del Rosario in a playoff to win at Midlands, way ahead of the pack as the rest failed to match her fiery start.

“I struggled with my putting during the pro-am (Tuesday) but it clicked today (yesterday) and that complemented my driving and iron game,” said Ikeda, whose scorching start actually carried her final round charge at Pradera last week where she closed out with a 71 to finish tied at 24th after barely making the 50-player cut.

Unlike Ikeda, Superal struggled with her irons, bogeying half of the six par-3s, although she birdied Nos. 8 and 14 then eagled the par-5 16th to move to solo second at 68 on a course where she reigned in the last stop of the five-stage LPGT inaugurals in 2013 as an amateur.

Despite her shaky start, Superal said she was satisfied with her game, particularly off the tee, an aspect of her game that has been hampering her campaign especially against the long hitters on the international stage.

“My game’s okay especially my driving where I’ve added some yardage, so I’m quite excited,” said Superal. “I will just focus on my game and won’t mind other players’.”

Thai Ajira Nualraksa missed joining Superal at second with a last-hole bogey, dropping to joint third at even-par 69 with Daniella Uy, the best-placed local at joint third at Pradera who blew a two-under card with two bogeys in the last five.    

