Pacquiao parries retirement talks anew

LAS VEGAS – Manny Pacquiao just took the 71st fight of his storied 24-year professional career — one of the toughest he has had in while.

Still, he has no plans of stopping anytime soon.

After duking it out with Keith Thurman for a hard-earned split-decision win to become the new WBA “super” welterweight champion, Pacquiao stressed that retirement is still not an option for him at the moment.

“I can still fight,” he told mediamen after dealing Thurman his first loss in 30 fights.

Against the younger and dangerous Thurman, Pacquiao actually proved he can do better than just fight.

“I can give a good fight. I can entertain the fans,” said the Filipino icon, who pressed the action against Thurman at a wild pace that resulted in the Clearwater, Florida-based fighter hitting the deck in the opening round and getting hurt several times.

Pacquiao credited his fine performance against Thurman to his training, which has included more rest days.

The fighting senator’s team had made sure Pacquiao trained “smart” by allowing him to listen to his 40-year-old body and take a break when needed.

This modified training regimen has resulted to a reinvigorated Pacquiao, who claims he is still good for a few more fights.

Pacquiao has enough reason to keep stepping on the ring.

“I believe I am here to inspire the people through boxing,” he said.

Pacquiao will not run out of options at welterweight. The biggest perhaps would be the winner of the massive showdown between superstar Errol Spence Jr. and WBC 147-pound titlist Shawn Porter — a former Pacquiao sparring partner — on September 28.

But Freddie Roach, Pacquiao’s longtime cornerman, is not in a rush.

“Let's take a rest now and decide what to do later on,” Roach said at the presser.