NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
LAS VEGAS - JULY 20: Manny Pacquiao is sent to his neutral corner after knocking down Keith Thurman in the first round of their fight during the FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View and PBC on Fox Fight Night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on July 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Stewart Cook/Fox Sports/PictureGroup
Pacquiao outpoints tough Thurman, wins split decision
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2019 - 1:06pm

LAS VEGAS (Updated 1:15pm) - Keith Thurman's will turns out to be as good as his loud mouth.

But Manny Pacquiao hands are equally still good.

Pacquiao on Saturday humbled the brash Thurman, scoring a split decision victory to become the WBA "super" welterweight champion at the MGM Grand Garden Arena here (Sunday, Manila time).

Scores were 114-113 for Thurman, and 115-112 (twice) for Pacquiao, who knocked Thurman down in the opening round of what turned out to be an entertaining fight.

The Filipino star sent Thurman down round with a left straight to the body following by a quick right to the head. By the fifth round, the previously unbeaten boxer had a bloody face after eating a huge right hook from Pacquiao.

Thurman, though, came back and had many moments as well. After yielding the first five rounds to Pacquiao, the fighter from Clearwater, Florida stormed back in the middle rounds and caught his opponent with several solid one-two combos.

He earned Pacquiao's respect with his toughness.

"He's not an easy opponent. He's strong," Pacquiao said in the ring afterwards.

"He did his best, I did my best. We made the fans happy," he added.

Thurman, for his part, was fine with the result and put an end to the brash talk that highlighted the entire promotion.

"I knew it was too close. But he had the knockdown in the first round," said Thurman.

"Pacquiao is truly great, legendary," he added, even addressing Pacquiao as "senator."

"I wish I had a little more output. It was just behind Manny's output," Thurman continued.

Pacquiao improved to 63-7-1 (39 KOs, while Thurman suffered his first defeat in 30 fights (with 22 KOs).

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Another Pinoy scores stoppage in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard
By Dino Maragay | 7 hours ago
Flyweight Genesis Libranza overwhelmed American Carlos Maldonado with several shots in the closing seconds of the fourth round...
Sports
Pinoy boxer Dato stops foe in Pacquiao-Thurman undercard
By Dino Maragay | 8 hours ago
Filipino flyweight John Leo Dato knocked out Mexico's Juan Antonio Lopez in the fifth round in the undercard of the Manny...
Sports
Where was Pacquiao’s belt?
By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Something was missing up on stage Friday during the official weigh-in for Saturday’s big event between Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
‘Professor’ Pacquiao eyes KO vs Thurman
By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao plans to teach WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman a painful lesson when the two face off in Las Vegas...
Sports
Pacquiao sons see KO win
By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Jinkee Pacquiao kept her cards close to her chest and declined to make any prediction for Saturday’s title fight.
Sports
Latest
3 hours ago
Plant outclasses Lee to retain IBF crown
3 hours ago
Plant, 27, dominated Lee from the opening bell at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, wrapping up victory after sending his opponent...
Sports
13 hours ago
Right hook could lead to Thurman’s undoing
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao demonstrated how Keith Thurman could be vulnerable to a right hook and said it may be the weapon to break the...
Sports
13 hours ago
Pacquiao to Thurman: Prepare for class
By Dino Maragay | 13 hours ago
It will be “Exam Day” for Keith Thurman.
Sports
13 hours ago
E-Painters, Gin Kings close in on Final Four
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Rey Nambatac drilled in a booming trey with 2.3 seconds left as Rain or Shine snatched victory from the jaws of defeat via...
Sports
13 hours ago
HD Spikers blow past Realtors
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Cignal added to the piling woes of slumping Sta. Lucia following an easy 25-8, 25-16, 25-22 sweep to get back on track in...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with