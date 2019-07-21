NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao, minus his belt, and Keith Thurman pose before the media after the weigh-in.
Abac Cordero
Where was Pacquiao’s belt?
Abac Cordero (The Philippine Star) - July 21, 2019 - 12:00am

LAS VEGAS – Something was missing up on stage Friday during the official weigh-in for Saturday’s big event between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman.

While the undefeated Thurman had his WBA “super” welterweight belt hanging from his shoulder most of the time, Pacquiao didn’t carry his.

Pacquiao is the WBA “regular” champion at 147.

So, what happened?

It turned out that whoever was tasked to carry Pacquiao’s belt from the suite to the weigh-in slept on the job.

Pacquiao moved up and down the stage empty-handed, making it appear that it’s not a fight between two champions.

Both fighters tipped the scales under the limit – at 146.5 pounds.

Thurman’s name was called first. But as ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. was introducing the 29-year-old, Pacquiao turned toward the scales.

Pacquiao was already stepping on the scales when he was told that it wasn’t his turn yet. He backed away, and Thurman stepped in.

After the weigh-in, Pacquiao enjoyed a hearty meal in one of the studios, only to find out that the vitamins he was supposed to take were not on hand.

Pacquiao was peeved. 

“Ano ba kayo? Ang dami-dami niyo dyan (With all you people around me),” said Pacquiao. 

“Pinapainit niyo ang ulo ko (You are annoying me),” he said.

Someone had to run up his suite to fetch the vitamins.

There’s always someone to do something for the Filipino boxing superstar.

Not this time.

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao holds ground vs Thurman in long staredown
By Dino Maragay | 11 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao usually doesn’t do well in pre-fight staredowns, but he might have outdone himself when he faced off...
Sports
Roach keeping a close eye on first round
By Dino Maragay | 9 hours ago
Freddie Roach, Pacquiao’s longtime cornerman, said the winner of the fight could be determined as early the first ...
Sports
Pacquiao ready in case Thurman comes heavy, says Buboy
By Dino Maragay | 14 hours ago
Keith Thurman can put on as much weight as he can on fight day, and it won’t be a concern for Manny Pacquiao.
Sports
Pacquiao to Thurman: Prepare for class
By Dino Maragay | 18 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao warned Keith Thurman that his boxing knowledge will be put to the test when they meet in the ring
Sports
Mighty Sports clinch Jones Cup title after routing Chinese Taipei Blue
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
With their 7-0 record, Mighty is ensured of the title regardless of the result of their final game.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
‘Professor’ Pacquiao eyes KO vs Thurman
By Abac Cordero | 1 hour ago
Manny Pacquiao plans to teach WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman a painful lesson when the two face off in Las Vegas...
Sports
1 hour ago
Pacquiao sons see KO win
By Abac Cordero | 1 hour ago
Jinkee Pacquiao kept her cards close to her chest and declined to make any prediction for Saturday’s title fight.
Sports
1 hour ago
Right hook could lead to Thurman’s undoing
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Manny Pacquiao demonstrated how Keith Thurman could be vulnerable to a right hook and said it may be the weapon to break the...
Sports
1 hour ago
Pacquiao to Thurman: Prepare for class
By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
It will be “Exam Day” for Keith Thurman.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with