Where was Pacquiao’s belt?

LAS VEGAS – Something was missing up on stage Friday during the official weigh-in for Saturday’s big event between Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman.

While the undefeated Thurman had his WBA “super” welterweight belt hanging from his shoulder most of the time, Pacquiao didn’t carry his.

Pacquiao is the WBA “regular” champion at 147.

So, what happened?

It turned out that whoever was tasked to carry Pacquiao’s belt from the suite to the weigh-in slept on the job.

Pacquiao moved up and down the stage empty-handed, making it appear that it’s not a fight between two champions.

Both fighters tipped the scales under the limit – at 146.5 pounds.

Thurman’s name was called first. But as ring announcer Jimmy Lennon Jr. was introducing the 29-year-old, Pacquiao turned toward the scales.

Pacquiao was already stepping on the scales when he was told that it wasn’t his turn yet. He backed away, and Thurman stepped in.

After the weigh-in, Pacquiao enjoyed a hearty meal in one of the studios, only to find out that the vitamins he was supposed to take were not on hand.

Pacquiao was peeved.

“Ano ba kayo? Ang dami-dami niyo dyan (With all you people around me),” said Pacquiao.

“Pinapainit niyo ang ulo ko (You are annoying me),” he said.

Someone had to run up his suite to fetch the vitamins.

There’s always someone to do something for the Filipino boxing superstar.

Not this time.