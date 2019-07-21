Pacquiao sons see KO win

LAS VEGAS – Jinkee Pacquiao kept her cards close to her chest and declined to make any prediction for Saturday’s title fight.

“Huwag na lang (There’s no need),” Manny Pacquiao’s fashionable wife begged.

Reporters curiously sought her thoughts after Friday’s official weigh-in at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

But again, Jinkee’s lips were sealed.

“He (Pacquiao) just told me to relax,” said Jinkee.

But their two sons, Jimuel and Michael, were more vocal with what they think about Pacquiao’s clash with Keith Thurman.

“KO. Middle rounds,” said Michael.

Jimuel, who’s trying to follow the footsteps of his father, having gone through a handful amateur bouts, liked what he saw during the weigh-in.

“He’s ready. He’s set,” he said of his father.

The STAR pressed him for a prediction.

“Late stoppage,” he said.