Thai Yupaporn Kawinpakorn aims for back-to-back Pradera title romp.
Power duel up as ICTSI Pradera unwraps
(The Philippine Star) - July 17, 2019 - 12:00am

LUBAO, Pampanga, Philippines — The Taiwanese seek to conquer and the Thais set out to dominate but the local aces are all geared up to defend their turf against the big guns of LPGA of Taiwan (TLPGA) in what promises to be a scorching start to the ICTSI Pradera Ladies Classic today at the Pradera Verde Golf and Country Club here.

A slew of talented players from Korea, Japan, Singapore and Malaysia also make up the 92-player strong cast bracing for a spirited battle in three days at the flat, hazard-laden par-72 layout inside the vast 700-hectare property in Barangay Prado Siongco, which put emphasis on power and putting for its length and sleek surface.

But with a forecast of rainstorm in the next three days, the battle for top honors in this $80,000 event sponsored by ICTSI could boil down to the last shot or putt depending on each player’s game plan, particularly in the last 18 holes.

But for sure, all will go for an all-out assault right from the start with the long hitters from TLPGA raring to showcase their wares, including three of the top 10 in its current Order of Merit ranking – No. 3 Chen Hsuan, No. 6 Tzu Chi Liu and No. 8 Ching Huang.

Other Taiwanese tipped to contend in the event organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. and sanctioned by TLPGA are Tai Ling Lee, Hanna Chen, Chia Wen Tai, Hsiao Ling Wu, Hsuan Ping Chang, Lynn Chiu, and amateur Yu Chiang Hou, 18, who bested the cream of the pro crop to snare the TLPGA Ladies Open crown last year, and sister Yu Sang Hou.

But the Thais, the country’s perennial regional rivals who have scored a number of victories on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, are also in full force, led by defending champion and multi-titled Yupaporn Kawinpakorn, Thanutra Boonraksasat and Arpichaya Yubol, who scored back-to-back victories at LPGT Southwoods and Manila Golf legs last April, and former leg winners Ploychompoo Wilairungrueng, Onkanok Soisuwan, Supakchaya Pattaranakrueang and Wannasiri Sirisampant,

But the Pinays are all ready for the showdown with former LPGT OOM winners Pauline del Rosario and Princess Superal spearheading the hosts’ bid along with Chihiro Ikeda, winner of the last LPGT leg at Midlands last May.

Daniella Uy, Marvin Monsalve, Alex Etter, Pamela Mariano and Gretchen Villecencio are also joining the title hunt with six local amateurs also hoping to upstage the pros, including Nicole Abelar, Sam Martirez, Chanelle Avaricio, Diana Araneta, Tomi Arejola and Sam Bruce.

